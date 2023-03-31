Newspaper icon
Rating the rating houses: How much do advisers rely on fund research?

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAR 2023   12:34PM

As fund research plays a critical role in helping financial advisers make conflict-free product recommendations, what bearing do rating houses have in helping them meet their obligations?

According to Main Street Financial Solutions principal and private client adviser Charles Badenach, the research, although not usually appreciated or read by clients, helps advisers meet legislative and professional obligations.

"We rely on ratings houses to provide an independent third-party robust assessment on the suitability or otherwise of a particular investment. However, having said that we are all very conscious that having a positive report from a research house is only part of the solution," he said.

Badenach points to "the disastrous calls from rating houses in the past", meaning advisers any report with a degree of scepticism.

"For example, we only need to go back 10 years when you had many companies that were highly rated by research houses collapse such as Timbercorp, Westpoint, Basis Capital and Trio Capital," he said.

FASEA Standard 5 and Standard 6 are front of mind when advisers make product recommendations.

Standard 5 states that all advice and financial product recommendations must be in the best interests of the client and appropriate to their individual circumstances.

Standard 6 states before providing advice, advisers must determine if it is consistent with the client's broader long-term interests and likely circumstances.

Rick Di Cristoforo, Morningstar director research and investment products for Australia and New Zealand, said that ASIC 175 urges advisers to understand their research provider's business model.

Di Cristoforo told a recent Morningstar adviser roadshow that the advice profession has spent a better part of 10 years progressively weeding out conflicts of interest, putting itself in a position where it's a profession and a recognised profession.

"[It] stands to reason that you, as advisers, would want researchers that would align with those values," he said.

"[Morningstar] is the only notable research house that doesn't accept fees from fund managers. It's core to our business model."

As a result, this enables Morningstar to grade a negative rating to products and "not be fearful".

"The debate is eternal about, 'Are we doing the right thing?' Not about whether or not someone's paying us and is our revenue at risk as a result of that?" he said.

"That's where we believe that our research ratings and the research process itself has that level of integrity that supports [advisers]."

This May, Morningstar will introduce the Medalist Rating system (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral or Negative) to replace the incumbent Analyst Rating. The methodology behind a rating will not change as the three pillars of People, Process and Parent still apply.

The aim, he said, is to provide a single, forward-looking rating for financial advisers, AFSLs and investors to use.

Badenach said most financial advice practices adopt a preferred investment approach with their clients, whether it's strategic or dynamic asset allocation and so forth, information from the research houses is used to support that.

However, Badenach added that many practices now work directly with asset consultants, who to some extent, have started to take over many of the traditional functions that a research house had traditionally performed, such as helping with the composition of the underlying investments within the agreed investment approach.

"Many advisers now prefer this approach as we are all aware that there are conflicts within research houses that we all do not fully understand or comprehend," he said.

Read more: MorningstarCharles BadenachFASEARick Di Cristoforo
