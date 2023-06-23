Newspaper icon
Rainmaker MySuper index outdoes S&P ASX 200

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   12:50PM

The Rainmaker MySuper index reported a 0.6% return for the year to 31 March 2023, continuing its series of positive rolling annual returns.

The MySuper index surpassed the broader S&P ASX 200 market index, which posted a 0.1% return over the same duration.

Sector-wise, cash led the pack, delivering the highest median return of 1.8% over the 12-month period, followed by international equities with a median return of 1.2%. Contrarily, property experienced the lowest 12-month sector median at -12.6%.

The MySuper index returns over three years are 9.2%p.a. over three years, 6.2%p.a. over five years and 7.5%p.a. over 10 years.

The Rainmaker MySuper Single Strategy index outperformed the Lifecycle MySuper index across all age groups through the 12-month period.

The not-for-profit (NFP) MySuper index maintained its lead over the Retail MySuper index over the past 12 months. The NFP MySuper index returned 1% compared to the Retail MySuper Index's -0.9%, achieving an outperformance margin of 1.9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, group insurance premiums processed through APRA-regulated funds witnessed an uptick of 4% in 2021-22. Although this pushes the total premiums to $8.7 billion, it falls short of the $9.2 billion recorded in the pre-Covid era of 2019.

On the other hand, group insurance claims paid in in 2021-22 dwindled by 7% to $4.5 billion, down from the record $4.9 billion in claims paid in 2018-19.

Consequently, super funds are now providing average standard insurance cover of up to $201,000 for young members, which decreases to $56,000 for individuals nearing retirement.

Read more: RainmakerASXSuperannuation
