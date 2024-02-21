QIC, super funds pour more into Queensland space tech

QIC, Hostplus and HESTA are among backers to invest a further $55 million into Gold Coast-based Gilmour Space Technologies.

Gilmour recently completed a Series D funding round, aimed at raising capital to support the manufacture, test and launch of sovereign-made rockets and satellites to orbit. It is intended to enable onshoring of manufacturing and recruitment and upskilling of employees; it plans to increase its headcount from 100 to 300 by 2027.

The raise was led by QIC via its Business Investment Fund, and included further investments from Hostplus, HESTA and venture capital firms Main Sequence and Blackbird.

Gilmour is building a "diversified space services platform", including producing rockets and satellites, and launch services from the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland. Gilmour is planning its maiden orbital launch, the Eris Orbital Launch Vehicle, in the coming months pending approval by the Australian Space Agency.

Gilmour's ability to compete as a full-stack launch services provider will be a strong value proposition for an underserviced segment of the global space market, QIC private equity investment director Patrick Christiansen said.

"Growing sovereign capabilities in Australian aerospace is often talked about, but it's Adam and his team knuckling down and making it happen," he said.

"Never has an Australian-made, Australian-owned rocket launched into orbit, and we join the nation in eager anticipation as all eyes turn to Bowen for history to be written."

Meantime, Gilmour co-founder and chief executive Adam Gilmour added the funding will ensure the business can meet its milestones over the medium term and leverage more immediate opportunities in Australia and abroad.

"Our team is fortunate to be backed by high-calibre investors whose unwavering support has led to the development of Australia's first orbital rocket, built by an Australian-owned company, and supported by a local space supply chain," Gilmour said.

"This investment will allow us to enhance Australia's sovereign space and defence capabilities, onshore more manufacturing, and to hire and upskill even more Queenslanders."