QIC secures stake in smart metering company

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has entered a joint venture that gives it a 50% stake in a company that provides gas and electricity metering solutions.

Vector, a New Zealand electricity and gas distributor, has offloaded half ownership of its metering business, Vector Metering, to a newly launched QIC-managed infrastructure fund. QIC did not disclose the dollar value of its stake.

Vector Metering has more than 2.3 million meters operating across the electricity and

gas markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Parent firm Vector is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and is majority owned by private trust Entrust.

The deal pushes QIC's investments dedicated to transitioning to a low-carbon economy to $5 billion. QIC has about $28.9 billion in total assets under management.

QIC head of infrastructure Ross Israel said smart meters have a critical role to play in the decarbonisation of electricity supply in Australia and New Zealand.

"Their role is rapidly evolving from data processing for timely billing purposes. They are an enabler for electricity networks to manage an ever-increasing volume and volatility of electricity supply due to the broader energy transition and increasing penetration of renewable generation," he said.

QIC senior principal for infrastructure Patrick Mulholland commented: "Both Vector and QIC bring complementary skills to the business that will support it financially and strategically to grow and enable the energy transition."

The transaction is subject to approvals by the Overseas Investment Act in New Zealand and Foreign Acquisitions & Takeovers Act in Australia.

In March, QIC announced its plans to build a 40-story building at 101 Albert Street, Brisbane, a sustainable development project worth $750 million.

In February, QIC secured private debt deals in PRP Diagnostic Imaging (PRP) and The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG).

The senior secured loans form part of arrangements exceeding $1 billion in total facility size.