QIC names next chair

Geoff Brunsdon will serve as the chair of Queensland Investment Corporation from April.

Brunsdon is set to succeed Ian Martin, who will retire after five years at the head of the board.

His appointment was confirmed by Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick, who said: "QIC plays a central role in harnessing opportunities that secure Queensland's future prosperity."

"From social and affordable housing to critical minerals, renewable energy, and major transport infrastructure, QIC's expertise continues to support our state's significant growth agenda.

"Geoff Brunsdon brings a strong skillset and experience that will ensure QIC is supported to continue navigating market challenges and driving investment that delivers for Queenslanders."

Brunsdon joined the QIC board last year, bringing more than four decades' experience in financial services and capital markets. He currently also serves as chair of PayPal, MetLife Insurance, and Sims Metals.

"His global mindset and broad thinking will prove invaluable to our organisation as we further our own globalisation and client diversification strategies, and continue to create shared value for our clients, people and communities," QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said.

"I also pay tribute to Ian Martin, whose contributions since 2019 have ensured QIC is the stronger organisation that we are today."

For his part, Martin said it's been a privilege to chair QIC over the past five years.

"I'm proud of the way the organisation has expanded and further developed its capabilities and I am confident of QIC's prospects for the future," he said.

"I'm also proud of the very successful chief executive transition from Damien Frawley to Kylie Rampa.

"I immensely thank our shareholding ministers - the premier of Queensland and the deputy premier, treasurer and minister for trade and investment, my fellow board members, and the QIC team, for their support and contributions while I have been chair."

QIC has $106 billion in assets under management and delivered $4.1 billion to the state of Queensland last financial year.