PwC appoints chief economist for Australia

PwC has appointed Amy Auster to the role of chief economist, succeeding Jeremy Thorpe who exits the position after six years.

Auster has been a partner with PwC since last year, focused on consulting work to government and other public sector institutions. She helps clients develop and implement public policy in her areas of expertise, public finance, public goods (energy, water, and waste), housing and financial services.

As chief economist, Auster will head PwC's economic research unit and lead the firm's economic related work with governments, businesses, and communities.

On her appointment, PwC chief executive Tom Seymour said: "Amy's deep experience will help us to continue to provide unique insights that help to illuminate and solve some of the important problems facing our clients, the economy and our wider society."

Before joining PwC, Auster was chief executive of the Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency and a chief adviser for the Commonwealth Treasury. She has also served as the deputy secretary of the Department of Treasury and Finance, executive director of the Australian Centre for Financial Studies, and senior executive and economist at ANZ.

Earlier, she delivered consultancy assignments to the World Bank and Asia Development, also working for JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch.

During her career, Auster has published numerous papers, including on the development of banking and financial markets across the Asia Pacific region; the opening of China's economy and its impact on Australia and the region; and, most recently, on the digitisation of banking and finance.

Commenting on her new role, Auster said: "I feel a tremendous sense of privilege to be stepping into this role at such a critical juncture in Australia. There are so many challenges we must step into; a housing challenge, an energy transition challenge, a mental health challenge, a challenge with resilience to extreme weather events and more."

"PwC as Australia's largest professional services firm is connected right across the business community. I'm looking forward to working with our wide breadth of valued clients, partners, and the wider community to step into addressing our most important challenges and deliver sustained outcomes."

Alongside her role at PwC, Auster is a member of the advisory board to the APEC Study Centre at RMIT, a research fellow at Monash University Business School, a member of the Melbourne Economic Forum, and Women in Economics.