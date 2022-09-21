Property fund hires from AXA IM

Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Bringing over 20 years' experience in specialist property management both in Australia and overseas, Wood joins the UPS team from AXA Investment Management (AXA IM) where she was senior asset manager, real assets.

At AXA IM, Wood spent seven years in asset management, responsible for catering to the diverse and varied requirements of local and international owners.

Commenting on Wood's appointment, UPS founder and director Patrick Sergi said: "We are pleased to welcome Lisa to the team to lead UPS' new asset management division."

"Lisa's appointment adds additional strength to our already outstanding property team. The expansion into asset management is a key piece in our comprehensive client centric offering for our clients and Lisa's wealth of experience will offer our clients some of the best thinking from around the globe."

Wood said that she is excited to join UPS at such an important time for the Australian retail industry.

"As we emerge from a pandemic era, we have the opportunity to shape a new landscape," Wood said.

"I have always admired Patrick and his team's innovative, design-led approach to retail environments. I look forward to putting my experience and skills to work for UPS' clients to deliver tangible, sustainable outcomes."