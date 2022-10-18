Primewest rebrands to Centuria

The Perth-based real estate funds manager has formally adopted the brand of its parent company, Centuria Capital Group.

The rebranding comes 13 months after the entities merged, marking the group's significant expansion throughout Western Australia.

Centuria's WA business now totals $4.2 billion, accounting for 22% of its entire Australasian real estate assets under management.

The company has also significantly invested in its Perth team, growing 37% to 85 personnel, it said.

Primewest founders David Schwartz, John Bond and Jim Litis said: "This is a new era for our company, and we believe, now that our investors are familiar with the wider Centuria Group, it is an ideal time to change to the Centuria brand."

"With a number of new colleagues joining the fold, it also made sense to come under the one umbrella with our co-workers across east coast Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

"This is still the same highly proficient group of professionals who have managed our investors' funds for years."

Other than the branding, there are no other changes being made, the group said.

Meanwhile, Centuria joint chief executives John McBain and Jason Huljich said: "Since the Primewest business merged with Centuria, our collective real estate platform has grown beyond our expectations, especially across our newer real estate sectors. This is largely thanks to the talented WA team."

"Together, we have one of the largest and most successful capital transactions teams in the nation in addition to a significant facilities and property management teams who are at the coalface of tenant relationships.

"We both have immense respect for David, John and Jim who continue to lead our WA colleagues and intend to do so for the foreseeable future."