Prime Super appoints new board directors

Prime Super has appointed two non-executive board directors, effective 1 January 2023.

Prime Super added former Club Plus Super chief investment officer Gemma Dooley and Edgehaven managing director Bev Durston.

Dooley has more than 30 years' experience in financial services in Australia and Asia, working with super funds, regulators, investment management teams, institutional and retail investors, asset consultants and other industry experts.

Previously, Dooley was general manager of institutional business at Perpetual. She's also served as head of distribution and marketing for investment solutions at BT Financial Group.

Meanwhile, Durston has a deep knowledge in super and investments, acquired over more than 30 years, a Prime Super spokesperson said.

Durston's career spans senior roles at executive and board levels in the private sector and government. She has experience in risk management, investments, and portfolio management across all asset classes, particularly alternative assets.

Previously, Durston was an independent investment committee member at Local Government Super, head of investments at SuperEd, head of alternative assets at British Airways Pensions, deputy chief investment officer at Sunsuper and head of portfolio risk management at BT Funds Management.

Dooley and Durston replace retiring directors, Frontier principal consultant and head of investment governance Brett Lazarides and former Haileybury dean of staff Gavin Watson; they joined the fund on 1 January 2019.

Prime Super chair Nigel Alexander thanked Lazarides and Watson for their contribution to the fund and congratulated the incoming board directors.

"Along with my fellow directors, I look forward to working with Gemma and Bev in the years ahead as we manage the hard-earned retirement savings of more than 135,000 members from the agriculture, recruitment, healthcare, aged care, education and other industries," Alexander said.

"It's an exciting time to join Prime Super and the fund is in a strong position to continue delivering strong returns for our members over the medium and short terms."