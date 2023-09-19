Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Prime Super acquires utilities provider

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 SEP 2023   12:38PM

The $6.7 billion Prime Super has acquired a utilities provider in which Macquarie Group held a stake.

Active Utilities provides electricity, gas, and water, as well as end-to-end billing and customer support services.

It operates 75,000 utility meters nationally spread over 800 high-density assets. Most of the buildings are located in Victoria, Queensland, and New South Wales.

Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird said plans are in place for Active Utilities to expand over the next five years to operate 175,000 meters and employ over 100 staff.

Macquarie became a major shareholder in Active Utilities in 2019 and offloaded its stake via PATRIZIA Infrastructure, Prime Super's investment manager.

"The acquisition of Active Utilities provides Prime Super with significant market share across five states in Australia as a provider of utilities services offering good value, reliability and efficiency in the supply of electricity, gas, and water," he said.

Last July, Prime Super and Yates Electrical Services Group acquired 100% of Savant Energy Power Networks to deliver renewable energy solutions to apartments, retirement villages, shopping centres, and office buildings.

Last month, PATRIZIA acquired Chepstowe and Maroona wind farms based in Victoria, taking the wind-energy portfolio to a total of five.

"Prime Super is now a significant presence in this sector and by leveraging the benefits of our existing business Savant Energy and our wind energy assets, we'll be able by 2025, to transmit green energy throughout the country and create many new jobs for people," Baird said.

Read more: Prime SuperActive UtilitiesMacquarie GroupLachlan BairdPATRIZIA InfrastructureSavant Energy Power Networks
