Praemium rejigs executive team

The platform has given its chief commercial officer responsibility of business strategy and promoted its head of distribution to the executive leadership team.

Praemium's chief commercial officer Mat Walker will now oversee business strategy in addition to his responsibilities for product, marketing and sales.

Walker joined Praemium as head of product and marketing in 2017 before moving into his current role in 2019.

"Since Mat joined the business at the end of 2017, he's played a key role in developing Praemium's market positioning and re-branding, overall platform and product value proposition and strategic investment in sales," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

Praemium's head of distribution Martin Morris has been promoted to chief distribution officer and will oversee the entire sales function.

During this time, Martin has built and led the Praemium distribution team and has been instrumental in growing the number of advisers using our platform and his thought leadership pieces have raised Praemium's brand in the market, making these changes a natural evolution for the business," Wamsteker said.

The changes come after Praemium recorded 105% growth in funds under administration in its full-year results while profit after tax dropped 68%.

Praemium recorded $1.5 million in profit after tax down from $4.0 million in FY20.

Overall, revenue increased 28% to $65.8 million with Australian revenue up 37% to $53.1 million and international revenue jumped 6% to $12.5 million.

The Australian platform FUA recorded 223% growth to $18.38 billion which is attributed to the Powerwrap acquisition. Inflows were up 149% at $2.6 billion.

"With the acquisition of Powerwrap and investment in sales, service and operations over the past two years we are well positioned to capitalise on the strong momentum we have built and to deliver continued growth," Wamsteker said.

"While we've had a clear market strategy driving our direction, with the recent review our international business, there's an opportunity to enhance Praemium's domestic strategy to build on this growth.