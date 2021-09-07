NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Praemium rejigs executive team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 SEP 2021   12:20PM

The platform has given its chief commercial officer responsibility of business strategy and promoted its head of distribution to the executive leadership team.

Praemium's chief commercial officer Mat Walker will now oversee business strategy in addition to his responsibilities for product, marketing and sales.

Walker joined Praemium as head of product and marketing in 2017 before moving into his current role in 2019.

"Since Mat joined the business at the end of 2017, he's played a key role in developing Praemium's market positioning and re-branding, overall platform and product value proposition and strategic investment in sales," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Praemium's head of distribution Martin Morris has been promoted to chief distribution officer and will oversee the entire sales function.

During this time, Martin has built and led the Praemium distribution team and has been instrumental in growing the number of advisers using our platform and his thought leadership pieces have raised Praemium's brand in the market, making these changes a natural evolution for the business," Wamsteker said.

The changes come after Praemium recorded 105% growth in funds under administration in its full-year results while profit after tax dropped 68%.

Praemium recorded $1.5 million in profit after tax down from $4.0 million in FY20.

Overall, revenue increased 28% to $65.8 million with Australian revenue up 37% to $53.1 million and international revenue jumped 6% to $12.5 million.

The Australian platform FUA recorded 223% growth to $18.38 billion which is attributed to the Powerwrap acquisition. Inflows were up 149% at $2.6 billion.

"With the acquisition of Powerwrap and investment in sales, service and operations over the past two years we are well positioned to capitalise on the strong momentum we have built and to deliver continued growth," Wamsteker said.

"While we've had a clear market strategy driving our direction, with the recent review our international business, there's an opportunity to enhance Praemium's domestic strategy to build on this growth.

Read more: PraemiumPowerwrapAnthony WamstekerMartin MorrisMat WalkerFUA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Praemium FUA doubles, profit slips
Praemium appoints chief executive
Fidelity moves into SMAs
Vote now in 2021 FS Power50
Praemium improves non-custodial solution
Platform FUM grows
Praemium strengthens distribution efforts
Praemium to sell international business
Milford lowers fees
MAX Award winners crowned

Editor's Choice

State Super hires DC investments executive

KARREN VERGARA
State Super has welcomed a new general manager of defined contribution investments from Crescent Wealth.

Navigator buys stake in alternatives manager

KARREN VERGARA
Navigator Global Investments has acquired a stake in an alternatives investment manager.

Natixis appoints Australia, New Zealand head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Natixis Investment Managers has appointed a country head for Australia and New Zealand.

Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and corporate super funds continue to show a poor track record of how they vote on environmental, social and governance matters, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.