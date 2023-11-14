Praemium partners for adviser insights

A new strategic partnership between Praemium and researcher CoreData aims to deliver research-driven product enhancements, client education initiatives, and thought leadership from the industry.

Firstly, in using CoreData's research capabilities to improve its product portfolio, Praemium said it will deliver solutions that are "even more tailored to the specific needs of its clients."

Praemium and CoreData will also collaborate on the creation of educational resources, webinars, and workshops designed to empower clients with the latest industry insights, trends, and best practices.

Finally, by jointly conducting research, publishing whitepapers, and participating in industry events, the Praemium and CoreData will "drive discussions and innovations that will shape the industry's future."

Praemium chief strategy officer Denis Orrock said: "We are excited to join forces with CoreData, a recognised research and consultancy leader in financial services."

"This strategic partnership is a testament to our commitment to support the advice industry. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we will deliver unparalleled value to our clients and the broader industry."

CoreData chief executive Andrew Inwood said collaborating with Praemium presents a tremendous opportunity to apply CoreData's research insights directly to real-world industry solutions.

"We are eager to work together to drive meaningful change and help our industry thrive."

Separately, last week Praemium also partnered with fintech provider Complii in a bid to provide local capital markets participants with an expanded suite of services.

As part of the partnership, Complii and Praemium said "we will actively engage in cross referrals, encouraging clients to explore the comprehensive services offered by both businesses... Thereby strengthening our strategic positioning in the marketplace."

Praemium is a current shareholder in Complii, holding almost 12 million shares (representing 2% of Complii's total ordinary shares).

"We are looking forward to collaborating further with Complii," Orrock said.

"We believe this partnership will not only enhance our combined service offering to the financial services market but will strengthen client relationships and create a positive impact to the industry through greater integration and cooperation between the two companies.

"We are excited with the increased go-to-market opportunity this brings."