Portfolio resistance is key: VanEck

Investors will likely benefit from considering newer levers to evolve their portfolios, including more defensive strategies while being selective, and look to Future Fund for inspiration.

In an address on Tuesday, VanEck's head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said Australia is likely to be the lucky country but warned the journey towards swerving inflation won't be without some bumps in the road.

"With this economic and financial backdrop in place we are in a new investing paradigm and investors will need to seek alternative approaches and exposures in this new world," he said.

"There are opportunities if you know where to look and it is prudent to consider your portfolio allocation."

Chesler highlighted Future Fund has taken a total portfolio approach with a focus on genuine diversification and building resilience through several levers.

"Future Fund looked at how to ensure their portfolios were resilient now and going forward, so what they did is they took that information into account and identified a number of portfolio implications," he said.

He said the highlights include more alpha in this environment, controlling

volatility as opposed to leaving it out completely, being more granular, correlation caution, domestic exposures, defensive levers, and inflation protection.

He said Future Fund implemented these portfolio indications using several levers.

"So, for example, for more alpha, Future Fund uses more private equity," he said.

"Then, for more defensive and inflation protection, gold and other tangibles were added."

He acknowledged that everyday investors have different objectives from the sovereign wealth fund but said there is a lot to learn from it.

"So, what we've done is taken those portfolio implications and come up with our own levers on how to implement those portfolio indications," Chesler said.

"For example, listed infrastructure is best placed for correlation, for more granularity we've got China A-shares, as well as emerging market bonds."

Chesler said infrastructure fits well into the defensive, inflation-protection bucket as the assets historically outperforms when government yields fall.

"The US 10-year bond yield which rose sharply from around 0.5% in August 2021 to 4.21% in November 2022 has been falling," he said.

"And come off to 3.4% with the current bank episode in the US. The forward curves show that the market is expecting the Feds Fund rate to peak this year and then start falling. The 10-year US Government bond yield is expected to fall to 3.16% by December 2024."

He further explained gold is the next lever and a traditional defensive asset.

"It has not done a lot over the last two years, but since the beginning of March we have seen gold jump from US$1809 to $1977 on Thursday last week driven by the current bank crisis," he said.

"With elevated recession risk in the US we are of the view that gold has a positive return profile. In other words, there is more upside to the price of gold than downside."

Chesler said when it comes to China it offers two applicable levers.

"More alpha and reduced correlation to mainstream asset classes. China equities as measured by the CSI300 have never been that closely correlated with US and other global equities," he said.

"The highest correlation over the last 15 years has been less than 60%, and currently they are reflecting negative correlation. But selection is key."

He said China's state-owned companies tend to concentrate on the old economy, and many of them have performed poorly.

"Fiscal stimulus aimed at the consumer will benefit new economy sectors, including consumer discretionary, travel, airlines, healthcare, education and technology and are of the view that the new economy presents the best opportunities to invest," he said.

"Investors seeking alpha may also look to quality stocks. Historically, during market downturns, such as the Global Financial Crisis, quality companies lose less and recover faster."