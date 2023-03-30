Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Portfolio resistance is key: VanEck

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   12:24PM

Investors will likely benefit from considering newer levers to evolve their portfolios, including more defensive strategies while being selective, and look to Future Fund for inspiration.

In an address on Tuesday, VanEck's head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said Australia is likely to be the lucky country but warned the journey towards swerving inflation won't be without some bumps in the road.

"With this economic and financial backdrop in place we are in a new investing paradigm and investors will need to seek alternative approaches and exposures in this new world," he said.

"There are opportunities if you know where to look and it is prudent to consider your portfolio allocation."

Chesler highlighted Future Fund has taken a total portfolio approach with a focus on genuine diversification and building resilience through several levers.

"Future Fund looked at how to ensure their portfolios were resilient now and going forward, so what they did is they took that information into account and identified a number of portfolio implications," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

He said the highlights include more alpha in this environment, controlling

volatility as opposed to leaving it out completely, being more granular, correlation caution, domestic exposures, defensive levers, and inflation protection.

He said Future Fund implemented these portfolio indications using several levers.

"So, for example, for more alpha, Future Fund uses more private equity," he said.

"Then, for more defensive and inflation protection, gold and other tangibles were added."

He acknowledged that everyday investors have different objectives from the sovereign wealth fund but said there is a lot to learn from it.

"So, what we've done is taken those portfolio implications and come up with our own levers on how to implement those portfolio indications," Chesler said.

"For example, listed infrastructure is best placed for correlation, for more granularity we've got China A-shares, as well as emerging market bonds."

Chesler said infrastructure fits well into the defensive, inflation-protection bucket as the assets historically outperforms when government yields fall.

"The US 10-year bond yield which rose sharply from around 0.5% in August 2021 to 4.21% in November 2022 has been falling," he said.

"And come off to 3.4% with the current bank episode in the US. The forward curves show that the market is expecting the Feds Fund rate to peak this year and then start falling. The 10-year US Government bond yield is expected to fall to 3.16% by December 2024."

He further explained gold is the next lever and a traditional defensive asset.

"It has not done a lot over the last two years, but since the beginning of March we have seen gold jump from US$1809 to $1977 on Thursday last week driven by the current bank crisis," he said.

"With elevated recession risk in the US we are of the view that gold has a positive return profile. In other words, there is more upside to the price of gold than downside."

Chesler said when it comes to China it offers two applicable levers.

"More alpha and reduced correlation to mainstream asset classes. China equities as measured by the CSI300 have never been that closely correlated with US and other global equities," he said.

"The highest correlation over the last 15 years has been less than 60%, and currently they are reflecting negative correlation. But selection is key."

He said China's state-owned companies tend to concentrate on the old economy, and many of them have performed poorly.

"Fiscal stimulus aimed at the consumer will benefit new economy sectors, including consumer discretionary, travel, airlines, healthcare, education and technology and are of the view that the new economy presents the best opportunities to invest," he said.

"Investors seeking alpha may also look to quality stocks. Historically, during market downturns, such as the Global Financial Crisis, quality companies lose less and recover faster."

Read more: Future Fund forVanEckRussel CheslerGlobal Financial Crisis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

We sit at a watershed moment: Paton
Value companies to outperform in 2023: VanEck
ACCC blitzes social media influencers
Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck
Australian CPI accelerates to 7.3%
2023 will be better for bonds: Experts
Budget deficit pressured by debt costs
Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice
Adviser standards consultation commences

Editor's Choice

Outflows, M&A batter active managers

KARREN VERGARA
Rampant mergers and acquisitions, eye-watering redemptions and product closures over the last three years put to question if active fund managers are still fit for purpose.

Fund manager acquired by US fintech

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A local investment management boutique is to be bought by GoLogiq, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian funds management market.

Last chance to nominate: MAX Awards

STAFF WRITER
Nominations for the annual Financial Standard MAX Awards close tomorrow.

ETF market to hit $200bn by 2025

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The local ETF industry is predicted to hit $200 billion in the next two years, with product numbers expected to climb to 350.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.