Executive Appointments

Plenary enters funds management, nabs AMP Capital executive

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 7 JUN 2021   11:54AM

Plenary Group has appointed AMP Capital's global head of social care to lead its new funds management business in Australia and New Zealand.

Julie-Anne Mizzi has over 30 years' experience in financial services having spent most of her career at AMP, spending much of that time leading the growth of AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund.

She was previously head of strategy before going onto investment director, social infrastructure and PPPS and later principal, head of social infrastructure and aged care.

She has also previously worked at Ord Minnett and Henderson Global Investors.

In her new role, Mizzi will establish and grow Plenary's boutique funds management business while complementing its current infrastructure investment and management activities.

Plenary is an independent long-term investor, developer and manager of public infrastructure with 19 assets under management worth more than $23 billion in Australia.

"Our expansion into funds management is a natural evolution in the development and growth of our infrastructure activities," Plenary chief executive David Lamming said.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Julie-Anne join us to lead this arm of our business - there is nobody better placed to lead a boutique funds management business focused on the infrastructure space."

Mizzi's move to Plenary follows the group expanding its local property team. The group hired four from John Holland with a combined 80 years of experience.

Read more: Plenary GroupDavid LammingJulie-Anne Mizzi
VIEW COMMENTS

