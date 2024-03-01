Newspaper icon
Platinum plans turnaround, FUM dwindles

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024   12:36PM

Platinum Investment Management unveiled its turnaround strategy as funds under management (FUM) continue to suffer institutional investor outflows and negative returns.

The fund manager said its immediate priorities in the next few months is to cut costs in a bid to "right size our business" and review its products and distribution channels both here and overseas.

Platinum highlighted its remuneration structure will be simplified and aligned "with clients and shareholders and ensure clear accountability."

The review comes in the wake of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) reporting Platinum had a median base salary gender pay gap of 41.9% and median total remuneration gap of 41%. Its upper pay quartile is just 14% female.

The fund manager will also take a "deep examination" of its investment platform, including a review and reorganisation of the investment research function, portfolio construction and risk management processes, and existing product design. Despite the changes, Platinum stressed that its "investment philosophy will not change".

The half-year to December experienced net outflows of $1.75 billion and negative investment returns of $100 million.

Some $940 million in outflows came from institutional investors, of which $650 million related to one partial redemption by a large investor.

Gross inflows were $347 million with international and Asia fund strategies benefiting the most.

Platinum ended 2023 with $15.4 billion in FUM, down 15% from $18.2 billion recorded at the end of 2022.

Officially commencing as chief executive in January, Jeff Peters said: "I recognise that the market and competitive environments are difficult and that this affects us, our clients and our peers. It has been a difficult year so far at Platinum."

"We have seen net outflows, declines in revenue and our investment performance is not where we would like it to be for our clients. Change is necessary and, whilst we have a full agenda, I am confident we can get it done."

Total revenue was down 2% to $99.8 million year on year, while profit after tax was $35.6 million.

The second stage of its overhaul, which will be implemented over the next six-plus months, involve enhancing the investment platform, building improved product and distribution capability through new channels, exploring growth and diversification opportunities, and finalising back-office outsourcing projects.

"The reasons I joined Platinum - the brand, the talent of our investment and senior teams, the legacy of success here in Australia - these things are all still here.  We must capitalise on them and improve where we can, and then we will be well on the way to revitalising Platinum for our clients and our shareholders," Peters said.

Read more: Platinum Investment ManagementJeff PetersWorkplace Gender Equality Agency
