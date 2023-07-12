Newspaper icon
Platinum loses $232m in FY23

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:27PM

Platinum Asset Management has copped a $232 million loss to its net outflows over the 2023 financial year and told investors it only recorded performance fees of about $1 million.

The asset manager reported $17.3 billion in funds under management (FUM) and said the June outflows included about $162 million from the Platinum Trust Funds.

It further explained the losses do not include the impact of the distribution to unit holders of $566 million or the distribution re-investment of $156 million.

Looking ahead, Platinum expects the 2023 financial year profit after tax to be broadly in line with consensus estimates, which range from $77 million to $82 million.

However, it flagged predictions of lower performance fees and higher expenses due to increased variable compensation costs arising.

"As a result of strong investment performance for the year ended 31 March 2023, being offset by higher investment related income arising from seed investments," it explained.

Platinum's share price started to decline earlier in the month, falling from $1.71 on July 5 to $1.60 at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Pinnacle Investment Management reported performance fees of $54.8 million for the end of FY23 most of which it accrued in the second half of the fiscal year following returns from 13 out of its 24 strategies.

The investment manager, which reported $8.2 billion in FUM, said it earned approximately $58 a million over the full financial year with $54.8 million crystallising in the second half.

Pinnacle said its net share of these performance fees, after tax payable by the Affiliates on this revenue, is in the order of $14.6 million, of which $13.6 million was earned in 2H FY23.

For FY22, Pinnacle's net share of performance fees was $16.6 million.

Pinnacle has seen a drop in its share price, which dipped from $9.76 last Thursday to $9.23 at the time of writing.

Read more: Platinum Asset ManagementPinnacle Investment ManagementPlatinum Trust Funds
