Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023   12:46PM

Platinum Asset Management has reported net outflows of $912 million in August, the month also saw the resignation of founder and chief executive Andrew Clifford.

The outflows were largely driven by a previously disclosed $650 million redemption from an institutional investor.

The ASX-listed asset manager also experienced $205 million in outflows from its Platinum Trust Funds.

Platinum AM's funds under management (FUM) dropped to $16.7 billion as at August 31, declining from $17.8 billion at the end of July.

It follows the resignation of Clifford last month, who remains in the top job on an interim basis while the fund manager hunts for his replacement.

Meanwhile, two other listed fund managers have also provided updates to the ASX.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

GQG Partners' FUM slipped from US$108.1 billion at July's end to US$107.4 billion as at August 31. Though its year-to-date net inflows remain robust, totalling US$7.3 billion.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, GQG is also in the throes of a bidding war to acquire Pacific Current Group (PAC).

While not disclosing any specific offer details, GQG chief executive Tim Carver said: "We believe we can put forward both a compelling proposal to PAC shareholders, and that we will be viewed as strategically compelling to both PAC's underlying portfolio companies and management team."

In competition with GQG, Regal Partners has teamed up with River Capital to table a $388 million buyout offer for PAC at $10.77 per share. Notably, Regal owns 12% of PAC, while River Capital is the largest shareholder with a 19% stake.

In another development, Magellan Financial Group announced the retirement of non-executive director Colette Garnsey, effective at the close of the company's annual general meeting on November 8. She will be succeeded by former BT Financial head of equities Cathy Covaks, who takes on the role starting November 6.

In a letter to shareholders, Magellan chair Andrew Formica said: "On behalf of the board, I sincerely thank Colette for her tremendous contribution and commitment over recent years."

"The board welcomes Cathy and recognises her deep experience in the financial services industry, where she has successfully guided emerging and established businesses. She has a proven capacity for strategic thinking in rapidly changing environments."

The appointment of Covaks signals the completion of Magellan's board renewal process, that began in November 2022. The board renewal aimed to assemble a board with six independent non-executive directors, alongside one executive director - Magellan's current chief executive and managing director David George.

The initiative entailed a significant bump in the maximum remuneration for non-executive directors, increasing it from $750,000 to $1.75 million annually. The last time shareholders greenlit a remuneration increase was during the annual general meeting in October 2017, when the cap rose from $500,000 to $750,000.

On Wednesday, Magellan also reported net outflows of $300 million for August; comprising $400 million in retail outflows, partially offset by $100 million of institutional inflows.

Read more: PACGQGAndrew CliffordPlatinum Asset ManagementRiver CapitalPlatinum AMASXMagellan Financial GroupCathy CovaksRegal PartnersAndrew FormicaBT FinancialColette GarnseyDavid GeorgeFinancial StandardPacific Current GroupPlatinum Trust FundsTim Carver
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GQG hits $104.1bn on back of inflows
Platinum AM chief executive steps down
Magellan reverts to old leadership model
Experience pathway enshrined in legislation
ASIC, RBA set high expectations for ASX
Diverger aims to increase profits via scalability
Global X launches US tech ETF
Magellan performance halves across the board
ASX profits hit by CHESS setbacks, acts on review findings
Netwealth gears up to relaunch Core, market share expands

Editor's Choice

Funds SA selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Seven months on from announcing Jo Townsend's intention to step down from the top job, Funds SA has appointed her successor.

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

Experience pathway enshrined in legislation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The highly anticipated legislation that recognises veteran financial advisers as professionals and exempts them from undertaking further qualifications has passed both houses of parliament.

Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:17PM
Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.