Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows

Platinum Asset Management has reported net outflows of $912 million in August, the month also saw the resignation of founder and chief executive Andrew Clifford.

The outflows were largely driven by a previously disclosed $650 million redemption from an institutional investor.

The ASX-listed asset manager also experienced $205 million in outflows from its Platinum Trust Funds.

Platinum AM's funds under management (FUM) dropped to $16.7 billion as at August 31, declining from $17.8 billion at the end of July.

It follows the resignation of Clifford last month, who remains in the top job on an interim basis while the fund manager hunts for his replacement.

Meanwhile, two other listed fund managers have also provided updates to the ASX.

GQG Partners' FUM slipped from US$108.1 billion at July's end to US$107.4 billion as at August 31. Though its year-to-date net inflows remain robust, totalling US$7.3 billion.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, GQG is also in the throes of a bidding war to acquire Pacific Current Group (PAC).

While not disclosing any specific offer details, GQG chief executive Tim Carver said: "We believe we can put forward both a compelling proposal to PAC shareholders, and that we will be viewed as strategically compelling to both PAC's underlying portfolio companies and management team."

In competition with GQG, Regal Partners has teamed up with River Capital to table a $388 million buyout offer for PAC at $10.77 per share. Notably, Regal owns 12% of PAC, while River Capital is the largest shareholder with a 19% stake.

In another development, Magellan Financial Group announced the retirement of non-executive director Colette Garnsey, effective at the close of the company's annual general meeting on November 8. She will be succeeded by former BT Financial head of equities Cathy Covaks, who takes on the role starting November 6.

In a letter to shareholders, Magellan chair Andrew Formica said: "On behalf of the board, I sincerely thank Colette for her tremendous contribution and commitment over recent years."

"The board welcomes Cathy and recognises her deep experience in the financial services industry, where she has successfully guided emerging and established businesses. She has a proven capacity for strategic thinking in rapidly changing environments."

The appointment of Covaks signals the completion of Magellan's board renewal process, that began in November 2022. The board renewal aimed to assemble a board with six independent non-executive directors, alongside one executive director - Magellan's current chief executive and managing director David George.

The initiative entailed a significant bump in the maximum remuneration for non-executive directors, increasing it from $750,000 to $1.75 million annually. The last time shareholders greenlit a remuneration increase was during the annual general meeting in October 2017, when the cap rose from $500,000 to $750,000.

On Wednesday, Magellan also reported net outflows of $300 million for August; comprising $400 million in retail outflows, partially offset by $100 million of institutional inflows.