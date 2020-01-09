NEWS
Executive Appointments
Platform ends year with hiring spree
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 9 JAN 2020   12:10PM

An ASX-listed platform ended 2019 with a raft of new hires, including additions to the board of its superannuation offering.

Xplore Wealth appointed Karen Machovsky as project governance and change management head and Durand Oliver as state distribution manager.

Machovsky brings over 15 years' experience in the industry having previously worked at National Australia Bank, BT and the Commonwealth Bank.

Meanwhile, Oliver jumped to Xplore from HUB24 where he was a business development manager. He's also previously worked at netwealth and IRESS.

The platform has also appointed Rick Klink as ASX participant consultant.

At the same time, Xplore's super offering Aracon added two directors to its board - Geoff Peck and Vincent Parrott.

Peck has over 30 years' experience in super, insurance and investment management and previously served on the board of AIA Australia. He's head of client development at Chant West and was previously general manager, Colonial First State Marketing.

Earlier in his career, Peck was head of super solutions at BT Financial Group.

Parrott is a senior investment consultant at Mercer and previously worked at OneVue, Diversa and BT.

In a note from chief executive Michael Wright, Xplore said it is in the final stages of an upgrade to its business model.

"These high calibre hires join a team that has immense experience in providing managed account and wrap platform solutions to the market," Wright said.

He said Xplore is focussed on regulatory confidence amidst change in the industry and delivering the final stage of its business model upgrade.

Read more: ASXXplore WealthBT Financial GroupGeoff PeckDurand OliverKaren MachovskyMichael WrightVincent ParrottAIA AustraliaAraconChant WestColonial First State MarketingCommonwealth BankDiversaMercerNational Australia BankOneVueRick Klink
