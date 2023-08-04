Pinnacle steadies FY23 profit, FUM

Pinnacle steadies FY23 profit, FUMBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023 12:34PM
Pinnacle Investment Management was able to buffer wider economic shocks to maintain its profitability, reporting modest inflows and funds under management growth in the 2023 financial year.
The ASX-listed firm, with its 15 affiliates, saw FUM of $91.9 billion increase 10% annually.
Net inflows in Australia for FY23 totalled $1.5 billion thanks to money going into public and private credit, new commitments and drawn capital into infrastructure.
Wholesale and retail flows dropped drastically from $3.6 billion to $600 million in the period.
Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun commented that during a challenging financial year, aggregate retail flows throughout the industry have been insipid and institutional investors at home and overseas have remained defensively positioned.
"These significantly lower than normal flows have impacted FUM and flow-based distribution fees in Pinnacle parent. The lower than initially anticipated FUM has impacted management fee revenues in affiliates, relative to our initial expectations," he said.
The group reported net profit after tax of $76.5 million, which was steady from $76.4 million in the prior year. Performance fees earned were also relatively steady at $58.2 million, delivered by 11 out of 15 affiliates.
Pinnacle's share of affiliate NPAT was $67.4 million, down 11% from $75.7 million year on year.
Pinnacle's affiliates are Aikya, Antipodes, Coolabah, Firetrail, Five V, Hyperion, Langdon, Longwave, Metrics, Palisade, Plato, Resolution Capital, Riparian, Solaris and Spheria.
Pinnacle named the Spheria Australian Microcap Fund as its star performer, outperforming its benchmark by delivering 12.4% over a five-year period, followed by Hyperion's Small Growth Companies Fund at 8.5% and the MCP Real Estate Debt Fund at 7.7%.
Plato Global Shares Income Fund (-5.4%), Antipodes Global Fund (-3.1%), Antipodes Global Fund - Long (-1.4%) and Firetrail Australian High Conviction Fund (-1.4%) were some of the detractors over the period.
