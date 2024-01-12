Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

In a 2024 half-year reporting update, the ASX-listed firm said it is owed about $12.3 million of the total performance fees earned by nine out of its 15 affiliates.

Compared to the first half of 2023, affiliates contributed only $900,000 worth of performance fees to its profit.

While it is pleased with the increase in the level of performance fees, Pinnacle flagged that several factors could dampen the final half-year results.

One major detractor is its $3.4 million write down of its stake in OpenInvest. This investment is now only worth $240,000.

In 2021, Pinnacle made a $3 million cornerstone investment in OpenInvest. Last December, Tayside Group, the family office of the Smith family, injected an undisclosed amount into OpenInvest - a transaction that Pinnacle had no part in.

Pinnacle forebodes that in addition to the massive write down, it expects to incur higher employee costs and lower returns from its principal investments, which are valued at $136 million, down from $164 million year on year.

Such factors among affiliates "is likely to have had a broadly offsetting impact on overall group profitability in the first half," Pinnacle said, adding that it is entering the second half with "grounds for cautious optimism".

"We also expect that opening FUM as at 1 January 2024 will be higher than the average during 1H FY24 and this will contribute to the 'skew' in our results, which tends to see profitability higher in the second half of the financial year than the first, likely being quite pronounced again this financial year," Pinnacle said.

At the end of FY23, Pinnacle and its affiliates had a combined FUM of $91.9 billion.