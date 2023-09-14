Perpetual shutters innovation fund, Pendal funds

Despite returning over 40% last financial year, Perpetual is terminating a six-year-old global equities fund. It will also shutter several Pendal funds in November.

The Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund was launched in June 2017 and invested in global companies benefiting from technological change and innovation.

The fund aimed to outperform the MSCI All Countries World Net Total Return Index (AUD) before fees and taxes over rolling three-year periods. In the year to June 30, it returned close to 44% before fees.

As at July end, it had about $75 million in funds under management. The management fee was 0.99% and performance fee was charged at 20%.

The trustee, Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), said it is in the best interests of investors to close and wind up the fund, saying the decision is due to it not attaining and not being expected to attain the scale required to remain viable. As such, the active ETF of the same name will also be terminated.

"As part of a large global asset management business we must continually look at ways to leverage the strengths and scale of the broader Perpetual Group, to ensure we have a range of differentiated and competitive offerings in the Australian market, that we believe will deliver the best outcomes for our clients," a spokesperson said.

"To ensure all investors in the fund are treated fairly and equally, PIML has used its discretion under the fund's constitution to suspend withdrawal requests in Class A from the date of issue of this notice. This ensures there are no investors unfairly impacted by remaining in the fund until termination," it said.

It is intended that the fund will be terminated on October 24 with proceeds to be paid to investors by the end of the month.

Meantime, following the acquisition of Pendal by Perpetual, at least three global equities funds are being terminated in November.

The Pendal Diversified Global Equity Fund, the Pendal European Share Fund, and the Pendal American Share Fund will all be shuttered on November 28.

The decision is due to their small size and high running costs and cannot be managed in a cost-efficient way. They've also all "experienced consistent outflows and we consider that [it] has little prospect of significant growth in funds under management in the foreseeable future."

The proceeds from all three are to be paid in the first half of December.