Perpetual seeds Kapstream fund

Perpetual is backing a new strategy from Kapstream Capital, securing an undisclosed seed amount in the fund that invests in securitised warehouse financing, a form of private debt.

Following its February 1 launch, the Kapstream Private Investment Fund (KPIF) is now seeking further investor interest from high-net-worths and family offices following Perpetual Private's seeding commitment.

KPIF charges a management fee of 0.89% and is overseen by Kapstream portfolio managers Dylan Bourke and Mark Bayley.

It targets a return of the RBA cash rate plus 6% per annum and is distributed by Mantis Funds.

Warehouse financing, which is common among non-banks lenders, is a type of private debt securitisation. Warehouse financing duration is less than one year.

Bourke said barriers to entry are high, and established non-bank lenders who make up the most attractive part of the warehouse origination space typically favour a smaller number of trusted financing partners with whom they can develop close relationships.

"And in return a pricing premium is available which passes straight through to end investors making returns highly conducive, notably when compared to the public securitised sector and other types of private debt," he said.

Bourke added that the non-bank warehouse market size is estimated at $200 billion.

"Banks provide senior funding (with lowest return and risk), we focus on the middle 'mezzanine' notes, which offer attractive return and risk profiles," he said.

Perpetual Private research analyst Eddie Lee said: "We continue to find private debt appealing especially domestic warehouse finance which exhibits good levels of yield with shorter-dated maturities."