Perpetual seeds Kapstream fund

Perpetual seeds Kapstream fundBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024 12:23PM
Read more: Kapstream Capital, Dylan Bourke, Kapstream Private Investment Fund, Eddie Lee, Mantis Funds, Mark Bayley
Perpetual is backing a new strategy from Kapstream Capital, securing an undisclosed seed amount in the fund that invests in securitised warehouse financing, a form of private debt.
Following its February 1 launch, the Kapstream Private Investment Fund (KPIF) is now seeking further investor interest from high-net-worths and family offices following Perpetual Private's seeding commitment.
KPIF charges a management fee of 0.89% and is overseen by Kapstream portfolio managers Dylan Bourke and Mark Bayley.
It targets a return of the RBA cash rate plus 6% per annum and is distributed by Mantis Funds.
Warehouse financing, which is common among non-banks lenders, is a type of private debt securitisation. Warehouse financing duration is less than one year.
Bourke said barriers to entry are high, and established non-bank lenders who make up the most attractive part of the warehouse origination space typically favour a smaller number of trusted financing partners with whom they can develop close relationships.
"And in return a pricing premium is available which passes straight through to end investors making returns highly conducive, notably when compared to the public securitised sector and other types of private debt," he said.
Bourke added that the non-bank warehouse market size is estimated at $200 billion.
"Banks provide senior funding (with lowest return and risk), we focus on the middle 'mezzanine' notes, which offer attractive return and risk profiles," he said.
Perpetual Private research analyst Eddie Lee said: "We continue to find private debt appealing especially domestic warehouse finance which exhibits good levels of yield with shorter-dated maturities."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Funds SA asset allocation head to depart
ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'
Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets
Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER