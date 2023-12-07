Perpetual rebuffs Soul Pattinson takeover offer

Perpetual has rejected a $3 billion acquisition bid from Washington H. Soul Pattinson, saying that it "materially undervalues" the company's Corporate Trust and Wealth Management divisions.

Soul Pattinson, currently Perpetual's largest shareholder, indicated yesterday its intention to explore breaking up the funds management business, a move it staunchly believes is in the best interests of all shareholders.

The conglomerate investment house argued that the complexity of the Perpetual Group, along with current market conditions and the fund manager's high financial leverage are impacting its share price and constraining strategic options. It said its proposal offered Perpetual shareholders an opportunity to unlock value through a tax-efficient structure, while still maintaining the company's various businesses.

However, Perpetual's board unanimously concluded that accepting the offer isn't in the best interests of its shareholders.

Perpetual highlighted that the offer is contingent upon a demerger of its Asset Management arm, intended to be distributed in-specie to current shareholders.

The fund manager also raised concerns about substantial execution and operational risks over an extended implementation period, which could lead to adverse value implications for its shareholders.

Perpetual acknowledged that while its businesses have periodically garnered market attention, there is "merit to exploring the separation of Perpetual's businesses as part of a strategic review."

"The board remains focused on exploring options to maximise shareholder value," a statement said.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisers to Perpetual, while Soul Pattinson has engaged Macquarie Capital for similar advisory services.