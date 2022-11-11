Perpetual, Pendal deal on shaky ground

Perpetual has confirmed it may have to cough up more than $20 million to Pendal Group if a transaction were to impede the existing deal between the two entities, as speculation grows Perpetual is attempting to renege.

Yesterday, Perpetual dismissed an improved takeover offer from Regal Partners and a subsidiary of the BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII. Regal Partners said the rejection came without discussion.

However, in a statement to the ASX, Pendal - which Perpetual is looking to acquire - said Perpetual had sought a delay to the first court hearing on the scheme of arrangement between the two. Pendal said it would not agree to any delays.

In response to Pendal's statement, Perpetual said it doesn't believe the timeline for the Pendal scheme is feasible given recent developments, adding that it needs to fulfil its fiduciary and statutory duties to its shareholders.

Since first agreeing to the scheme, Pendal has experienced outflows of about 10% of assets under management while Perpetual has seen outflows of about 1%.

If the Pendal deal were to turn sour, Perpetual advised it would have an obligation to pay Pendal up to $23 million.

Perpetual shareholder Datt Capital said it's become clear that the Pendal deal is "deeply detrimental" to Perpetual shareholders relative to the $33 a share offer made by the Regal consortium.

"Indeed, it was speculated as recently as July, that PPT had received an approach worth a potential $1.3 billion for its corporate trust business - with the company consequently confirming two separate unsolicited approaches for this business. This is highly material given that prior to Regal's proposal, PPT's market capitalisation had dropped to a mere $1.4 billion," Datt Capital chief investment officer Emanuel Datt said.

"The proposed PPT/PDL merger will destroy the embedded, latent value within the existing PPT business, and we urge the board to consider and disclose further alternative proposals to the broader market."

He added that a $23 million break fee is "a small price to pay relative to the potential value destruction from pursuing a non-commercial agreement for Perpetual shareholders."