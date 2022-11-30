Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams, who will lead the combined group, said that since the acquisition announcement, the businesses have worked to identify a structure and leadership team with the appropriate capabilities and experience to take the company forward and deliver on global growth ambitions.

To support this, the asset management capabilities will be split into three regional businesses - Australia, the Americas, and Europe, UK and Asia.

Amanda Gillespie will continue to lead Perpetual's asset management in Australia, while David Lane, who currently serves as group executive for international asset management, will now lead its asset management business for the Americas.

London-based JO Hambro chief executive Alexandra Altinger has been appointed to lead Perpetual's UK, European and Asian asset management business.

Elsewhere, Adam Quaife has been appointed chief distribution officer, Paul Chasemore will be chief people officer, and Sam Mosse will be chief risk and sustainability officer.

Mark Smith will continue to lead Perpetual Private and Richard McCarthy will remain as Perpetual's Corporate Trust head, as well as joining current chief financial officer Chris Green and chief integration officer Amanda Gazal, to complete the executive committee.

"These appointments will reflect the expansion of out asset management business across key regions globally, supported by a dedicated global head of distribution, the continued importance of Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust, and the central functions that are critical to a successful global business," Adams said.

Assuming all the key conditions of the transaction are met, including Pendal shareholder approval in December, the appointments will take effect from the completion date of the transaction, which is expected to be January next year.

"This highly experienced and committed team will be in place from day one following completion, and with a strong focus on successful integration, will commence planning and finalising an optimal operating model that will drive delivery of the positive outcomes of bringing the two business together," Adams said.

Importantly, he said, several senior Pendal executives will also remain in an advisory capacity for varying periods of time.

"The combined group will be better positioned to drive and invest in future growth through the expansion of investment capabilities, while benefiting from the scale associated with a significantly enhanced global operating model, creating value for both Perpetual and Pendal shareholders," Adams said.