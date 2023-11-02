Newspaper icon
Perpetual loses key executive to First Sentier

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 NOV 2023   12:44PM

Perpetual has appointed a new chief operating officer, as the incumbent takes on a new role with First Sentier Investors.

Amanda Gazal is leaving Perpetual to take up the post of chief operating officer at First Sentier. Since the start of this year, Gazal has also served as chief integration officer following the Pendal acquisition.

In total, Gazal has been with Perpetual for about four years. Prior to this she was at DWS Group as chief operating officer for Asia Pacific distribution and chief operating officer for the Singapore business. She previously held senior roles with Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

Replacing her is Craig Squires, currently Perpetual's deputy chief operating officer. He initially joined Perpetual in early 2022 as chief technology officer, bringing experience at Challenger, Barclays Global Investors, and MLC.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams described Gazal as an integral member of the executive team, thanking her for her leadership over a critical period for the company.

He added that Squires is well placed to continue the work she has done towards delivering the full post-acquisition synergy target of $80 million by January 2025.

Meantime, First Sentier said it is delighted to have Gazal join the team.

In her new role, she will "collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to develop and execute operational strategies that align with the company's overall vision and goals." This includes overseeing global operations, IT, data management, the project management office and supplier management.

"Together with her leadership team, Gazal will work with the business to continue to implement efficiency and scale to enhance productivity, to ensure the best outcomes for our valued clients and investors," First Sentier said.

She is expected to join in February 2024, taking over from Gary Cotton who has been serving in the role in an acting capacity.

