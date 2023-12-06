Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Perpetual explores split following review

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:51PM

Perpetual will explore separating its corporate trust and wealth management businesses, aiming to create a more focused asset management business.

According to the firm, the separation, currently being assessed by the board, will unlock additional value for Perpetual shareholders.

Perpetual said its growth strategy has provided it with three sizable and high-quality businesses, allowing it to evaluate additional strategic options.

At its recent annual general meeting, Perpetual said it remains entirely focused on successful execution, driving organic growth, leveraging its brand, client relationships, expanding its product set and geographic reach, and becoming a simpler and stronger business.

"In this new financial year, we will drive continued improvement in our net flows for asset management, cognisant of the difficult operating environment," it said.

"We believe both our wealth management and corporate 24 trust businesses will deliver continued growth, including growth of our non market-linked revenues."

At the AGM, Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said "As a board, we remain fully focused on strengthening and better positioning our three businesses against our competitors. Strong businesses will enable us to deliver better returns for shareholders and quality businesses enable your board to assess additional strategic options to maximise value for shareholders."

Speaking to its asset management business, it said the arm is larger, more diversified, and global, with seven reputable brands and quality investment capabilities across geography and product sets.

"Transformational corporate strategies, particularly where M&A is involved can, and do, take time to deliver full benefits," D'Aloisio said.

Through the purchase of Trillium in 2020, Perpetual said it substantially increased assets from $5.6 billion to $9.7 billion, with a noteworthy $2.3 billion in net inflows.

During a period when the market was inclined towards growth investing, Perpetual said it identified an opportunity to obtain a 75% stake in Barrow Hanley, a value manager.

It said the strategic move tripled its AUM and introduced 21 new strategies spanning various asset classes and geographical regions.

While the acquisition of Pendal presented some short-term challenges, D'Aloisio said Perpetual has made significant strides on various fronts.

"We remain committed to all our commitments as a newly combined global group," he affirmed.

Perpetual said through several acquisitions, its AUM has expanded from approximately $27 billion in FY19 to $212 billion in FY23.

Read more: Barrow HanleyPendalTrillium
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual loses key executive to First Sentier
Don't believe inflation hype, says Pendal
Perpetual restructures asset management leadership, regional chiefs exit
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
Perpetual progresses Pendal integration
Perpetual profits halve post-Pendal deal
Perpetual reports $1.2bn loss amid merger
Court approves Pendal takeover
Perpetual promotes Anthony Aboud

Editor's Choice

VFMC selects new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.

Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Financial advice businesses must supercharge their capabilities, expand their capacity, and scale up to reach and serve more Australians.

Coastal Advice Group expands reach

CHLOE WALKER
The Newcastle-based group has acquired RI Brighton and Wealth for Life Financial Planning as part of its strategy to become one of the leading financial advice providers in the country.

Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has acquired Vanguard's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) function, taking on board its 120-strong team.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.