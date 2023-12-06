Perpetual explores split following review

Perpetual will explore separating its corporate trust and wealth management businesses, aiming to create a more focused asset management business.

According to the firm, the separation, currently being assessed by the board, will unlock additional value for Perpetual shareholders.

Perpetual said its growth strategy has provided it with three sizable and high-quality businesses, allowing it to evaluate additional strategic options.

At its recent annual general meeting, Perpetual said it remains entirely focused on successful execution, driving organic growth, leveraging its brand, client relationships, expanding its product set and geographic reach, and becoming a simpler and stronger business.

"In this new financial year, we will drive continued improvement in our net flows for asset management, cognisant of the difficult operating environment," it said.

"We believe both our wealth management and corporate 24 trust businesses will deliver continued growth, including growth of our non market-linked revenues."

At the AGM, Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said "As a board, we remain fully focused on strengthening and better positioning our three businesses against our competitors. Strong businesses will enable us to deliver better returns for shareholders and quality businesses enable your board to assess additional strategic options to maximise value for shareholders."

Speaking to its asset management business, it said the arm is larger, more diversified, and global, with seven reputable brands and quality investment capabilities across geography and product sets.

"Transformational corporate strategies, particularly where M&A is involved can, and do, take time to deliver full benefits," D'Aloisio said.

Through the purchase of Trillium in 2020, Perpetual said it substantially increased assets from $5.6 billion to $9.7 billion, with a noteworthy $2.3 billion in net inflows.

During a period when the market was inclined towards growth investing, Perpetual said it identified an opportunity to obtain a 75% stake in Barrow Hanley, a value manager.

It said the strategic move tripled its AUM and introduced 21 new strategies spanning various asset classes and geographical regions.

While the acquisition of Pendal presented some short-term challenges, D'Aloisio said Perpetual has made significant strides on various fronts.

"We remain committed to all our commitments as a newly combined global group," he affirmed.

Perpetual said through several acquisitions, its AUM has expanded from approximately $27 billion in FY19 to $212 billion in FY23.