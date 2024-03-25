Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate

Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandateBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 25 MAR 2024 12:42PM
Read more: Charles River, Perpetual, State Street, Tim Helyar, Craig Squires, Dennis Baillon, Investment Management, Pendal Group
Perpetual has appointed State Street subsidiary Charles River to manage front office operations for its Australian asset management business.
Perpetual's Australian asset management business will use Charles River's Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to manage its domestic and global portfolios, order and execution, compliance, post trade processing and front office data.
Perpetual chief operating officer Craig Squires commented that the partnership was forged on Charles River's proven solutions and multi-asset capabilities, especially for Australian and global fixed income markets.
"This is an important partnership that ensures the streamlining and simplification of front office operations within Australia on a single OMS platform with Charles River," Squires said.
"Charles River has proven solutions supporting a multi-boutique business like Perpetual. Its multi-asset capabilities, particularly across Australian and global fixed income markets, are critical for us to grow our business globally."
Charles River director of business development, APAC Dennis Baillon said the company is thrilled to support Perpetual in evolving their business and operating model.
"To be successful in today's market, managers need a platform that provides flexibility in their operating environment and enables them to scale as their business requires," he said.
Meanwhile, State Street country head for Australia Tim Helyar explained that the investment manager's global network and expertise are a natural fit for Perpetual's commitment to being a truly global asset management business.
Notably, Pendal Group, a long-term client of Charles River in Australia, was acquired by Perpetual in January 2023, cementing its position as one of Australia's largest multi-boutique asset managers with $213.9 billion in total assets under management as of 31 December 2023.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate|
Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief|
Why this fundie sees the economy making a hard landing|
Funds SA recruits from LGT|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER