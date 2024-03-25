Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate

Perpetual has appointed State Street subsidiary Charles River to manage front office operations for its Australian asset management business.

Perpetual's Australian asset management business will use Charles River's Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to manage its domestic and global portfolios, order and execution, compliance, post trade processing and front office data.

Perpetual chief operating officer Craig Squires commented that the partnership was forged on Charles River's proven solutions and multi-asset capabilities, especially for Australian and global fixed income markets.

"This is an important partnership that ensures the streamlining and simplification of front office operations within Australia on a single OMS platform with Charles River," Squires said.

"Charles River has proven solutions supporting a multi-boutique business like Perpetual. Its multi-asset capabilities, particularly across Australian and global fixed income markets, are critical for us to grow our business globally."

Charles River director of business development, APAC Dennis Baillon said the company is thrilled to support Perpetual in evolving their business and operating model.

"To be successful in today's market, managers need a platform that provides flexibility in their operating environment and enables them to scale as their business requires," he said.

Meanwhile, State Street country head for Australia Tim Helyar explained that the investment manager's global network and expertise are a natural fit for Perpetual's commitment to being a truly global asset management business.

Notably, Pendal Group, a long-term client of Charles River in Australia, was acquired by Perpetual in January 2023, cementing its position as one of Australia's largest multi-boutique asset managers with $213.9 billion in total assets under management as of 31 December 2023.