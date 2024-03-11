Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Perpetual adds director, institutional business

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 11 MAR 2024   11:02AM

High-profile investment executive Kate Hillyar has joined Perpetual Asset Management's institutional business team.

Hillyar arrives from alternative asset manager HMC Capital, where she worked for 18 months as a director of institutional capital.

Perpetual AM's head of institutional sales Peter Lambos welcomed the new hire, noting Hillyar's 20 years' experience in financial services, including the last 12 years in roles focusing on institutional clients.

"Kate brings a global lens, having worked in London for the last four years. She brings strength in ESG, impact and responsible investment solutions and will work closely with institutional clients across all asset classes," Lambos said.

Before joining the HMC Capital, Hillyar worked in similar roles at abrdn and Federated Hermes.

She was previously a director of institutional distribution and an investment specialist at MLC Investment Management.

Earlier, she worked at NAB Asset Management and was the Western Australia business development manager for NGS Super. She has also held similar roles at Macquarie and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

"After taking a well-deserved break - literally in the garden, teaching my daughter to drive, swimming, horse riding and generally having the time of my life in Australia - during a wild summer... I am excited to announce that I have joined Perpetual," she posted on social media.

In the post, Hillyar thanked her new team for a warm welcome.

"I look forward to reconnecting with my industry colleagues and forging new connections as I embark on this exciting new chapter," she said.

Meantime, HMC Capital has hired a top property specialist to raise capital from local, regional and global institutions.

Fergal Harris brings almost three decades of experience in global real estate capital markets to his role with the firm as managing director of institutional capital.

He joins from Jones Lang Le Salle, where he spent six years as head of capital markets for Australasia and the equivalent time raising capital, acquiring debt portfolios, and advising clients on financing solutions.

Harris' career began in real estate banking. He previously held senior roles in Standard Chartered Bank, where he was regional head of real estate in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

He also served as global head of real estate and family office at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The firm said Harris brings a wealth of global real estate experience to his role at HMC Capital.

"I look forward to working with the highly talented team at HMC in our growth ambitions, engaging with local, regional and global institutional capital," Harris posted on social media.

Read more: HMC CapitalKate HillyarFergal HarrisNAB Asset ManagementPeter LambosCredit Suisse Asset ManagementFederated HermesFirst Abu Dhabi BankJones Lang Le SalleMacquarieMLC Investment ManagementNGS SuperStandard Chartered Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Risk, compliance staff in hot demand
Grok Ventures appoints new chief executive
Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
GBST raids SS&C for APAC head
NGS Super finds new administrator
Macquarie Wrap rolls out new features for advisers
What you read in 2023
Vale John Quessy
'Significant deficiencies' lead APRA to act against NGS Super
NGS Super launches retirement savings strategy

Editor's Choice

Perpetual adds director, institutional business

ELIZABETH FRY
A high-profile investment executive is taking on the role of director, institutional business at Perpetual.

Pendal shutters costly equity fund

KARREN VERGARA
Pendal is terminating one of its funds, saying that it was too expensive to operate, 11 years on from its launch.

Experts issue warning over AI washing

ANDREW MCKEAN
Artificial intelligence is perhaps the most transformative technology since the advent of the internet, poised to herald an unprecedented digital economic revolution. To appear at the precipice of the movement, some are employing deceptive tactics tantamount to AI washing, experts say.

FICAP RockStar slated for July

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) annual Who wants to be a RockStar? event is returning in July and, for the first time, the event's winner will take home an incredible prize.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach