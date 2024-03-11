Perpetual adds director, institutional business

High-profile investment executive Kate Hillyar has joined Perpetual Asset Management's institutional business team.

Hillyar arrives from alternative asset manager HMC Capital, where she worked for 18 months as a director of institutional capital.

Perpetual AM's head of institutional sales Peter Lambos welcomed the new hire, noting Hillyar's 20 years' experience in financial services, including the last 12 years in roles focusing on institutional clients.

"Kate brings a global lens, having worked in London for the last four years. She brings strength in ESG, impact and responsible investment solutions and will work closely with institutional clients across all asset classes," Lambos said.

Before joining the HMC Capital, Hillyar worked in similar roles at abrdn and Federated Hermes.

She was previously a director of institutional distribution and an investment specialist at MLC Investment Management.

Earlier, she worked at NAB Asset Management and was the Western Australia business development manager for NGS Super. She has also held similar roles at Macquarie and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

"After taking a well-deserved break - literally in the garden, teaching my daughter to drive, swimming, horse riding and generally having the time of my life in Australia - during a wild summer... I am excited to announce that I have joined Perpetual," she posted on social media.

In the post, Hillyar thanked her new team for a warm welcome.

"I look forward to reconnecting with my industry colleagues and forging new connections as I embark on this exciting new chapter," she said.

Meantime, HMC Capital has hired a top property specialist to raise capital from local, regional and global institutions.

Fergal Harris brings almost three decades of experience in global real estate capital markets to his role with the firm as managing director of institutional capital.

He joins from Jones Lang Le Salle, where he spent six years as head of capital markets for Australasia and the equivalent time raising capital, acquiring debt portfolios, and advising clients on financing solutions.

Harris' career began in real estate banking. He previously held senior roles in Standard Chartered Bank, where he was regional head of real estate in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

He also served as global head of real estate and family office at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The firm said Harris brings a wealth of global real estate experience to his role at HMC Capital.

"I look forward to working with the highly talented team at HMC in our growth ambitions, engaging with local, regional and global institutional capital," Harris posted on social media.