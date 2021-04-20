NEWS
Executive Appointments
Perks names investment chair
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 APR 2021   12:30PM

Perks Private Wealth has appointed Ellerston Capital's chief investment officer as the chair of its investment committee.

Christo Hall has been at Ellerston for over two years and was previously managing director - senior portfolio manager in the Asian fundamental equities team at BlackRock in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining BlackRock, Hall was a senior investment officer at Argo Investments where he was involved in managing the Australian equities portfolio.

Hall also worked as a senior portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs JBWere Asset Management and in the same role at National Australia Asset Management.

"Ultimately, my ambition is to help Perks Private Wealth continue to expand its depth and breadth of wealth advice by helping open doors to a wider range of investment opportunities, whether that be in private equity, co-investing or even start-up funding," Hall said.

Perks Private Wealth director Simon Hele said that the appointment the firm's commitment to building out its investment research capabilities and investment strategies.

"At Perks Private Wealth, we see strength and depth in these areas as key points of difference that benefit our clients through the level of sophistication in our advice and the diversity of market information that we have access to. As a result, we've devoted significant resources to ensure the best investment outcomes for our clients," Hele said.

"We've been in the market for an investment committee chair of Christo's calibre for nearly two years, so securing his services represents a key strategic step for Perks Private Wealth."

The appointment comes after Perks promoted Nick Connelly to director from associate director last year.

Perks is South Australia's largest privately-owned accounting and wealth advisory firm with over $1 billion in funds under management.

Read more: Perks Private WealthEllerston CapitalChristo HallSimon Hele
VIEW COMMENTS
