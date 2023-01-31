Newspaper icon
Investment

Pella broadens horizons, launches UCITS fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 31 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Pella Funds Management's offering is gaining traction abroad, with the Sydney-based firm launching a UCITS fund in Europe.

Pella has launched the Pella Global Securities Sustainable Fund, domiciled in Luxembourg. It applies the same strategy as its Global Generations Fund run locally, founded by chair and chief investment officer Jordan Cvetanovski in 2005.

Cvetanovski said his experience in managing investments in Europe gives him the advantage of understanding how the strategy would benefit European investors. Cvetanovski has worked in France and the Netherlands, with Camignac Gestion and Robeco.

In launching the product, Pella partnered with Universal Investment and CAPinside. Pella is Universal Investment's first Australian asset manager to be added to its platform.

"We are incredibly pleased with our choice in partners because we know the importance of having passionate people who share the same vision. Universal Investment and CAPinside are market leaders and I am confident that their distribution and administration capabilities combined with Pella's proven investment process will result in the Pella Global Securities Sustainable Fund achieving remarkable success," Cvetanovski said.

Universal Investment director of sales Dirk Grossham congratulated Pella on the launch.

"We are looking forward to a long term and successful partnership. Thank you for your trust and all your efforts in jointly setting up the fund," he said.

Likewise, CAPinside chief sales officer Alexander Krebs said: "On behalf of CAPinside, I am excited to introduce Pella Funds Management to the German market and add an opportunity to German investors with an exciting global ESG investment strategy."

"The passionate approach of Jordan Cvetanovski and his team will definitely excite the German investment community."

Read more: Universal InvestmentPella Funds ManagementPella Global Securities Sustainable FundJordan CvetanovskiAlexander KrebsCamignac GestionDirk GrosshamESG
