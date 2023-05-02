Payday super to boost retirement savings for millions

From 1 July 2026 employers will be required to pay their employees' super at the same time as their salary and wages. By transitioning to payday super, the government aims to tackle the average annual $4.7 billion of unpaid super.

Unpaid super has been worsened by existing rules, which only require employers to make superannuation payments quarterly. This has posed challenges for regulatory enforcement and compliance.

"More frequent super payments will make employers' payroll management smoother with fewer liabilities building up on their books. Payday super will also make it easier for employees to keep track of their payments, and harder for them to be exploited by disreputable employers," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"The change will particularly benefit those in lower paid, casual and insecure work who are more likely to miss out when super is paid less frequently. Women are overrepresented in this group."

Advocacy groups including Industry Super Australia (ISA) have long called for super to be paid at the same time as wages. ISA said moving super payments to align with wages could give millions of Australians $50,000 more at retirement and drastically curb Australia's "unpaid super scourge" which has cost workers $33 billion over the last seven years.

ISA analysis also indicates that payday super will benefit over one million lower paid and younger women who are disproportionately affected by unpaid super. Unpaid super can reduce some women's retirement savings by up to 10%, further exacerbating the existing gender pay gap whereby women typically retire with about 25% less super than men.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "This is a big win for the three million mostly young and lower paid Australians unfairly deprived the super they've earned and will give them a better shot at building a good nest egg for retirement."

"The government should be commended for listening and then taking the necessary steps to end the huge super rip off which was undermining the future economic security of too many young women and others on lower incomes."

Australian superannuation industry bodies Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) and Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) also welcomed the government's move to pay super with wages.

ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McRea said: "Requiring employers to pay Superannuation Guarantee (SG) at the same time as wages will make it easier for employees to monitor the SG compliance of their employer and for the ATO to compare superannuation payments with wage payments."

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck commented: "We know the majority of employers do the right thing, but some do not and given superannuation is deferred wages, it makes sense that it be paid at the same time as salary and wages."

Scheerlinck recognised concerns that increasing super payment frequency might burden employers; however, she said with digital innovations like SuperStream and single-touch payroll, super payments have become automated, requiring no extra manual effort.

Highlighting the positive impact on super fund members, Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the government's decision to pay super with wages makes the superannuation industry fairer and more equitable, providing working Australians a greater opportunity to achieve their best possible retirement.

"A significant proportion of our members have their SG payments either paid monthly or less frequently, and this is often out of sync with their take home pay," Doyle said.

"Many of our members will directly benefit from this change, including by unlocking the power of compounding interest returns on more frequent SG contributions.

"The change will make it easier for members to track the contributions received into their superannuation account and check that payments have come through as expected; this is especially important for casual workers, whose hours can vary significantly from week to week."

Similarly, Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart applauded the government's payday super reform, emphasising it as an important step to addressing the underpayment of super.

"Paying super quarterly, rather than with each pay cycle, is outdated and not befitting our world-leading retirement savings system," Stewart said.

"We simply wouldn't accept an employment system where workers received their take-home pay retrospectively once a quarter.

"Australian workers will now be in a much better position to keep tabs on their super payments and accordingly speak up if they're not getting the right amount."

Meanwhile, as part of the introduction of payday super, the government will also provide additional resources to the ATO for early detection of unpaid super payments and to establish improved recovery targets. Of note, the ATO currently recovers only around 12% of the annual unpaid super bill, often having to wait three months before addressing unpaid super complaints.

ISA responded the government's initiative, stating that quarterly super payments made it challenging for worker to monitor their payments and for the ATO to ensure real-time compliance. With this reform, the ATO can utilise real-time monitoring and act quickly to complaints, eliminating the need to wait until quarter-end to investigate.

"The government setting the ATO targets for recovery and indicating it would treat the deliberate and systemic underpayment of super as wage theft is the stick needed to stop the small number of employers who intentionally rip their workers off," ISA said.

Echoing ISA's sentiment, Super Consumers Australia chief executive Xavier O'Halloran noted that real-time payments will bolster the ATO's ability to detect missed super payments.

"This will allow the ATO to take timely action to remind employers who have made a genuine mistake to pay and take more serious action against employers who are engaging in wage theft," O'Halloran said.