Pallas Capital, Credit Suisse launch NZ funding trust

Pallas Capital has established a new lending vehicle with Credit Suisse, following a $340 million leg up from backers.

Pallas NZ Funding Trust No. 1 (PFT NZ) is Pallas Capital's first lending vehicle in New Zealand's commercial real estate (CRE) debt market.

Funded by partners including Credit Suisse, PFT No. 1 is the fastest growing fund managed by Pallas Capital, having now made a total of 72 loans with a total value of $320 million.

However, PFT NZ isn't far behind, having already funded six loans with a total value of $27.4 million (NZ$29 million) since its launch a few days ago.

According to Pallas, PFT NZ intends to lend this money on a range of pre-development loans, residual stock loans and investment property loans.

It also expects that most of its loans will be between NZ $2-10 million in total, although it is able to make larger loans where its credit criteria are met.

Pallas Capital chief investment officer Dan Gallen said: "We are very excited to take our successful lending model into New Zealand, supported again by Credit Suisse.

"The CRE loans offered by our PFT vehicles provide crucial support to our SME borrowers at a time when loans from traditional banks, and other non-bank lenders, are harder to obtain and carry more onerous loan terms."

He added that the market segment serviced by the PFT vehicles in Australia and New Zealand, whilst underserviced at present, generates substantial lending volumes given that most commercial properties have a value range of AU$1 - $15 million.

"This is precisely where PFT No. 1 and PFT NZ focus their lending businesses", he said.

"We are confident that PFT NZ will emulate the success of PFT No. 1 as the lending team in our new Auckland office have long experience and deep relationships in the New Zealand CRE loan market."

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse head of securitised products for APAC Will Farrant commented: "When it was launched last year PFT No.1 represented a new asset class for Credit Suisse in Australia."

"We looked for ways to expand how we can support Pallas Capital from the outset, and so are very pleased to now offer the same funding structure in New Zealand,"he said.