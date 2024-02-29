Newspaper icon
Investment

Pallas Capital, Ares launch $500m lending fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 29 FEB 2024   12:31PM

Pallas Capital (Pallas) has established a new lending facility with funds managed by NYSE-listed alternatives firm Ares Management.

The fund, dubbed Pallas Funding Trust No. 2 (PFT), has a total funding of $500 million approved by its funding partners.

PFT aims to further expand Pallas' presence in the local commercial real estate (CRE) debt market by lending money on pre-development loans, residual stock loans, and investment property loans.

It will target medium-sized CRE loan types of borrowers and expects that most of its loans will be between $2-25 million.

Previously, the Sydney-based fund manager managed institutional facilities focused on loans up to about $10 million.

It launched its first lending trust in November 2021 and a New Zealand equivalent version alongside Credit Suisse in December 2022.

Pallas chief investment officer Dan Gallen said this market segment remains unserviced as it falls between the very narrow lending focus of the major banks.

He said that many non-bank lenders prefer to focus on very small CRE loans or much larger loan exposures of over $50 million.

"We expect to increase lending volumes substantially given the majority of commercial properties have values up to about $35 million which is precisely where PFT will focus its lending business," Gallen said.

"In addition, the loan types that PFT has been designed to fund, such as value-add investment loans, residual stock and pre-development loans, are the loan types the banks have relatively little appetite to fund."

Gallen added that Pallas is excited to expand this business with Ares as a funding partner.

"Taking this wider lending mandate to the market allows us to target larger loan sizes and a wider range of loan solutions to better meet demand from our borrower and broker partners," he said.

Ares Management partner Will Farrant said he is delighted to complete this facility with Pallas as part of its growing alternative credit strategy in Asia.

"We appreciate Pallas Capital's professionalism and high credit underwriting standards, and we look forward to exploring new lending platforms with Pallas Capital in the future," Farrant said.

