Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 NOV 2023   12:47PM

GQG Partners has failed to get support from River Capital to acquire Pacific Current Group (PAC), leading the latter to wrap up the transaction process.

PAC will dissolve the independent board committee (IBC) it installed earlier this year to review potential takeover bids, saying the PAC board has determined the review of strategic transactions to sell the entire business has not resulted in a binding offer that can be recommended to shareholders. It added it also considered other potential strategic alternatives.

"In light of this, the PAC board has determined to conclude the strategic transaction process and dissolve the IBC," PAC said.

The process kicked off when it was revealed Regal Partners had lobbed a bid to buy PAC for $7.50 per share plus 2.2 GQG shares per PAC share, representing $3.62, back in March. It partnered with River Capital on the proposal but ultimately abandoned the attempt in late September, saying PAC had provided limited and high-level due diligence information, and that it had been "consistently disappointed" with the engagement from PAC.

GQG also made a bid, proposing it acquire the business for $11 in cash per share - a 56% premium to PAC's volume-weighted average price. As PAC's largest shareholder, GQG needed approvals from River Capital, which it did not receive. Just last week, River Capital made its own takeover attempt, undercutting GQG and offering $10.50 per share.

While the bidding war has come to an end, PAC said the process has "highlighted the underlying value inherent in PAC's portfolio of assets."

PAC added that prior to the acquisition process, the business was "making good progress toward securing outside capital to manage." It said this was put on hold due to the transaction process but may be able to be pursued in 2024.

"The PAC board remains committed to maximising value for all shareholders, including the consideration of any value accretive proposals that may be presented to Pacific Current in the future," PAC said.

Meantime, PAC recorded a first strike against its remuneration report at its annual general meeting today, with more than 48% of investors opposing it. A resolution to increase the non-executive directors' remuneration pool was also rejected.

On the first strike, PAC chair Tony Robinson said: "We believe this is a product of the uncertainty around the strategic process as we have made no material change to remuneration arrangements or disclosure over the last 12 months."

PAC saw its share price surge throughout the transaction process, jumping as high as $11.33, but it's gradually declined since Regal retreated.

Read more: PACRiver CapitalPacific Current GroupGQG PartnersRegal PartnersTony Robinson
