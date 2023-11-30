OnePath cops $5m fine over fees for no service

The Federal Court has imposed a $5 million penalty on OnePath Custodians for unlawfully deducting adviser service fees from members.

According to court documents, the trustee made misleading representations about its right to continue charging fees and failed to provide services to members efficiently. This led to a violation of the ASIC Act in connection with fees for no service misconduct.

Agreed facts state that between December 2015 and November 2021, OnePath shared inaccurate information with Integra Super members. During this period, the trustee deducted $3.8 million in adviser service fees from members, even though they did not receive such services.

OnePath told members that they were obligated to pay a fee for advice from a plan adviser, even after the member had been transferred to a division of Integra Super where they were not eligible to receive advice services.

OnePath also misled members by indicating that they had consented to the fee when it had been agreed between the plan adviser and the member's former employer.

Further, the fee negotiation was a matter for the member's former employer and the plan adviser, even though the member had the right to cancel the fee.

Court documents state that during this period, OnePath issued letters to approximately 766 members and annual statements to approximately 15,962 members containing false or misleading representations.

OnePath admitted to the conduct and jointly agreed with ASIC to pay the penalty. Two allotments of $2.5 million served as compensation for both breaches.

Despite the wrongdoing, court documents concede that OnePath did not deliberately seek financial gain through its error.

"The trustee's admitted contraventions were not the result of conduct, which was deliberate or reckless, or in respect of which the trustee itself served to gain financially by the retention of the fees that were continued to be charged," the documents state.

"In that regard, once the adviser service fees were deducted from the members' accounts, they were paid over to the relevant advisers who were not employed by the trustee."

The court recognised that OnePath expressed remorse by fully compensating the affected members, refunding the adviser service fees along with interest, and issuing letters of apology.

OnePath was also ordered to publish a notice on its website regarding the breaches.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court recently announced that member service failures and misconduct leading to the erosion of superannuation balances will be focal points for the regulator in its 2024 enforcement action.

"This case highlights the importance of a super trustee charging fees correctly and providing accurate, clear and timely information to members about superannuation fees," she said.

"Members should be confident that their retirement savings are not reduced over time by superannuation trustees making deductions from their accounts they are not entitled to make."

The penalty marks ASIC's second decision pertaining to fees for no service within a week, following the $12 million penalty imposed on Mercer Financial Advice for inappropriately charging fees to customers.

Mercer admitted that, between July 2016 and June 2019, it failed to invite more than 800 clients to annual review meetings when they were entitled to attend; failed to provide fee disclosure statements to more than 500 clients; issued over 3000 non-compliant fee disclosure statements to more than 2000 clients; and charged 761 clients a combined total of more than $4.7 million in fees for services not delivered.

In total, close to $14.5 million in inappropriate ongoing fees were charged and have since been remediated.

The court determined the failures were the result of inadequate systems and processes in place to ensure disclosure documents were compliant.

ASIC further advised that, at the end of December 2022, six major banking and financial services institutions in Australia had, in total, paid or offered to pay a cumulative compensation sum of $4.7 billion to customers who experienced loss or detriment due to fees-for-no-service misconduct or non-compliant advice.

These include Westpac and its affiliates being fined $40 million, AMP incurring a $14.5 million penalty, NAB being ordered to pay $18.5 million, and Aware Super copping a $20 million penalty.