Office sector down 8%: MSCI

The commercial real estate sector continues to take a beating, suffering an 8% devaluation to its capital in the last financial year, according to MSCI.

Commercial real estate funds returned -4.4% for investors and provided a measly 3.7% in income during the period.

In the June quarter alone, office funds recorded a -5.2% fall in capital growth, according to the MSCI/Mercer Australia Core Wholesale Monthly Property Fund Index. Offices represent 37% of the sector.

The sector is being "pummelled by concerns of excessively optimistic past valuations and fears that continuing hybrid work policies are negatively impacting the flagship office property sector," Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

Many of the dynamics playing out in the sector has led to what could be called a "sellers strike," he said.

"Not only are properties not being put on the market, institutional investors have largely vacated it. This lack of institutional property buying activity means it may not yet be possible to gauge where sentiment in the asset class really is, whether it has bottomed or if it's setting for even larger falls."

Dexus recently copped a $1 billion loss across 175 of its 182 assets, equating to a 6% drop in value.

Charter Hall slashed its office portfolio valuation in the last six months by -3.7% while its long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) assets dropped by -7.8%.

Conversely, industrial funds continue to be standout performers, with a total return of 6% year on year, the MSCI found. However, this pales in comparison to the 20.4% achieved in FY22.

Retail funds performed better than their office counterparts with annual capital growth of -4%, yet this is a near reversal of the 3.9% recorded 12 months ago.

MSCI head of real assets research for the Pacific Benjamin Martin-Henry said: "After months of speculation about when the market will see significant falls in value for the office sector, they have finally arrived. The one-month capital growth for June alone came in at -5.2%, which drove the worst 12-month total return since early 2010."

A new report by McKinsey finds that workers in nine major global capital cities go to the office an average of 3.5 days per week, some 30% below pre-pandemic norms.

By 2030, McKinsey estimates that the office sector will decline by US$800 billion.

"The impact on value could be even stronger if rising interest rates compound it. Similarly, the impact could be stronger if troubled financial institutions decide to more quickly reduce the price of property they finance or own," McKinsey said.