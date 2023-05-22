Nuveen wins $190m super mandate

Nuveen has secured a mandate from four superannuation funds to invest $190 million across alternative office assets located in the US.

Cbus Super, Hostplus, TWUSUPER and another undisclosed super fund have invested in Nuveen's US Cities Workplace Fund, which targets office assets based in US cities operating mainly in the healthcare and technology sectors.

Medical office, life science, technology R&D and studio-production are some of the sectors Nuveen said are best positioned for demographic and structural growth.

The fund is part of Nuveen's Global resilient series, which invests in megatrends pertaining to demographic change, urbanisation and technology within real estate and debt.

Nuveen managing director and head of Australia Andrew Kleinig said this is the exciting start of four new partnerships with institutions looking to generate long-term income for their investees.

"Against a difficult economic background, we see fundamental opportunities in the US alternative workplace sector and look forward to sharing these with our new partners. We are thrilled to be growing our Australian footprint and deepening relationships with local institutions who value our unique global and sectoral expertise," he said.

The fund's portfolio manager Bill Abramowitz said most of the subsectors in alternative office subsectors are scaleable and allocations will grow over time.

"Taking medical office as an example, the average size of a deal could be between US$15 million and US$25 million, so it is hard for institutional investors to gain scale. One way we have gained scale quickly is through executing larger portfolio transactions," he said.

"The strategy closed on a large, nearly $500 million, diversified, newer vintage, long-term lease and credit medical office portfolio in August 2021, and that was a way for us to scale within that industry."

Last year, AustralianSuper partnered with Churchill Asset Management, Nuveen's private capital arm, seeding US$250 million into senior and unitranche loans to private equity-backed US middle market companies.