Nuveen, Lighthouse back housing projects

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:54PM

Adelaide will see a new student accommodation housing project via Nuveen Real Estate, while SGCH's affordable housing project with Lighthouse Infrastructure will expand in Western Sydney.

Nuveen Real Estate will partner with Flinders University on The Switch, Adelaide Central, a 347-bed development featuring studio apartments and shared apartments aimed at younger renters.

The Switch, Adelaide Central is Nuveen's second Australian housing project. In March, Nuveen announced the opening of the first building, The Switch Perth Central. A third project, The Switch Melbourne, Victoria Markets, is scheduled to open in Q1 2023 followed by the 250-bed The Switch Sydney, Kensington near the University of NSW.

"The partnership with Flinders University is a uniquely coordinated approach to offering Flinders' students a high-quality accommodation solution as part of their enrolment to study, taking away the hassle of trying to find a well-priced, well-located, and high-quality home in a city that is interstate or on the other side of the world," said Nuveen Real Estate Asia Pacific director of housing Ben Taylor.

The Switch, Adelaide Central is located in Adelaide's CBD and is close to Flinders University's future CBD campus "Festival Tower" opening in 2024,

"Since the re-opening of Australia's borders, we have seen through enrolments, visa applications and arrivals, as well as the high occupancy in our buildings, that the demand for Australia's quality tertiary education offering remains strong and this continues to validate Nuveen's long-term investment conviction on the Australian student accommodation sector," Taylor added.

With the expansion of Festival Tower, there will be increased demand for city-based accommodation, especially from regional South Australian, interstate and international students, Flinders University vice president corporate services Mark Gregory said.

Meanwhile, SGCH, NSW's largest community housing provider, announced that it has expanded its affordable key worker housing portfolio in partnership with Lighthouse Infrastructure.
Lighthouse will provide an additional $61 million in funding to SGCH Keys, a registered charity and subsidiary of SGCH Group. The funds will be used in the acquisition of 76 apartments in Parramatta to be rented to essential workers.

"Well located, affordable housing for key workers helps them stay connected to employment and community," said SGCH chief executive Scott Langford.

"They are the people who make our cities work and this creates great places for everyone. This expanded partnership with Lighthouse is proof that the innovative institutional funding model for affordable housing that we built just 12 months ago is scalable, sustainable and can make a lasting change to Australia's housing supply challenge.   We have pioneered the model and now we hope to see others following the path."

The partnership between SGCH and Lighthouse now stands at $120 million, following the November 2021 deal where $59 million was used by SGCH to acquire 85 affordable key worker properties in Westmead.

"We are delighted to have another opportunity to work with SGCH after last year's successful partnership," said Lighthouse Infrastructure managing director Peter Johnston.

"These investments have enabled us to demonstrate a sustainable and scalable proposition with attractive risk-adjusted returns to institutional investors.

"We are also very pleased to be working with private sector developers to bring well located affordable and quality housing to the rental market.  Parramatta is an important area for social infrastructure, so this well-located affordable housing brings great economic benefits as it connects people with employment and education opportunities."

