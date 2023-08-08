Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services

Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund servicesBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023 12:22PM
Northern Trust has named Caroline Higgins as its head of global fund services (GFS) Asia Pacific.
Higgins, who first joined Northern Trust in 2016, was most recently head of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
She brings over two decades of experience in financial services, having also worked at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), State Street, RBC Global Services, UBS Brinson, and Citibank.
In her new Sydney-based role, Higgins will focus on leveraging Northern Trust's global capabilities and expand regional products and services for asset manager clients.
Reporting to GFS president Toby Glaysher, she will be responsible for overseeing services to global investment managers including fund administration, depositary, global custody, transfer agency, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions.
"We are pleased to name Caroline to this role overseeing our GFS activities region-wide," Glaysher said.
"We see continued growth and increasing opportunity to offer our solutions to clients in Asia Pacific.
"Higgins' industry expertise, capabilities, and experience working at Northern Trust across Asia, both focused on the region's leading asset managers and Northern Trust's global clients, will ensure we are well placed to continue to support their evolving needs."
Higgins will commence in the role in October.
