No systemic risk with SVB, but issues remain: Experts

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) doesn't point to a systemic issue, however the banking crisis in the US may be far from over, experts say.

The failure of SVB was mainly due to an asset-liability mismatch, which resulted in material losses from sales of quality bonds that were trading down amid rising yields, over the last year. Since the crash, there has been a slump in regional banks, which has experts debating if the industry is up against systemic risk.

Head of Amundi Institute Monica Defend and Amundi group chief investment officer Vincent Mortier said despite volatility in both the bond and equity markets, they don't think SVB will cause wider problems.

"We believe this is not a systemic risk. While being a negative for the market, the SVB failure is more of an idiosyncratic story rather than a systemic issue," they explained.

"Compared to the Lehman crisis, the bank is not leveraged, has no big derivatives exposure and no relevant global connections. Yet, this event highlights the need to carefully assess the lagging impacts of higher rates, particularly when it comes to non-systemically important financial institutions and some other non-banking financial institutions, which lack strict regulation."

The pair have positive views of the US banking sector overall, but still remain cautious when it comes to midcap financial equities.

"We favour banks with meaningful valuation support and a diverse deposit base, and we are avoiding banks with credit risk as these are more exposed to recession risk," they said.

While there is still an expectation of heightened near-term volatility, the SVB event could ultimately have a positive impact on large banks, said Defend and Mortier.

"SVB customers, and perhaps customers at smaller banks, are likely to move deposits to larger, more established institutions," they said.

"Industry lending standards will likely tighten further, which will constrain economic growth, reduce inflation and make it less necessary for the Fed to continue raising interest rates. As a result, customers will have less incentive to move deposits into higher-earning assets as interest rates plateau."

Finally, a risk-off environment due to concerns about the financial system could result in a shift out of equities back into cash, which would increase industry-wide deposits.

On the other hand, Indiana University assistant professor of economics Vidhura Tennekoon said, with over $1 trillion of bank deposits currently uninsured, he believes that the banking crisis is far from over.

"All banks face interest rate risk today on some of their holdings because of the Fed's rate-hiking campaign," he explained in an article for The Conversation.

"This has resulted in US$620 billion in unrealised losses on bank balance sheets as of December 2022."

However, Tennekoon said most banks are unlikely to have significant liquidity risk.

"While SVB and Signature were complying with regulatory requirements, the composition of their assets was not in line with industry averages," he explained.

"Signature had just over 5% of its assets in cash and SVB had 7%, compared with the industry average of 13%. In addition, SVB's 55% of assets in fixed income securities compares with the industry average of 24%."

In summary, he concluded the US government's decision to backstop all deposits of SVB and Signature regardless of their size should make it less likely that banks with less cash and more securities on their books will face a liquidity shortfall.