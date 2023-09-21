No bubble risk in Sydney housing market: UBS

Despite a price correction since the highs of 2020 and 2021, Sydney's housing market remains overvalued but is not at risk of a bubble, says UBS.

The UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index ranks Sydney at 16th of 25 international cities in terms of housing affordability and bubble risk.

In assessing, a risk score of -0.5 to 0.5 means the market is fair valued, 0.5 to 1.5 is overvalued, and 1.5> is bubble risk. Sydney scored 0.67.

After a brief period of market weakness between 2018 and 2019, Sydney house prices surged by almost 25% cumulatively across 2020 and 2021, UBS said. More recently, aggressive rate hikes triggered a new sharp price correction, and inflation-adjusted prices are back to 2018 levels.

"Further downside is limited though, as foreign demand has been improving," UBS said.

"Amid robust rental growth and lower household leverage, imbalances declined sharply. The market is classified at the lower end of the overvalued territory."

Typical signs of a bubble include a decoupling of prices from local incomes and rents, and imbalances in the real economy, such as excessive lending and construction activity.

Under the same assessment, just two cities are in the bubble risk category, being Zurich at 1.71, followed by Tokyo at 1.65. Cities considered overvalued include Miami, Hong Kong, Geneva, and Munich.

Last year there was nine cities in the bubble risk category, including Zurich and Tokyo, as well as Toronto, Frankfurt, Munich, Hong Kong, Vancouver, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv, all of which are now overvalued.

Across the board, UBS said, house price growth has suffered due to rising financing costs as average mortgage rates have roughly tripled since 2021 in most markets.

"In some cities, however, the seeds for the next property price boom have already been planted," it said.

The study said in most world cities, buying a 60 square meter apartment exceeds the budget of the average annual income of a person in the skilled service sector. In Sydney, a skilled worker on the average income would need to work for about seven years to be able to buy a home of that size near the city.

An apartment of that size would also need to be rented out for an average of 29 years in order to be paid off.