NGS Super names chief executive

Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

Her appointment followed the retirement of Laura Wright.

Previtera joined the $13 billion asset owner in 2019 and was appointed its chief risk and governance officer in 2021.

Before arriving at NGS, she spent four years at AMP as a senior manager of trustee governance and two years before that at Suncorp as manager of the office of the superannuation trustee.

Previously, she worked at Perpetual and Commonwealth Bank in similar roles.

"Natalie was a stand-out to lead NGS into our next phase, she brings unique expertise and perspective to the role with over 20 years of experience in financial services teamed with a genuine passion to continue to increase our value to members and employers as the fund for the education sector," said NGS Super chair Geoff Newcombe.

"As a fund, we understand the challenges that workers and employers in the education sector face, and we deliver low-cost, high-quality products, resources, and relationships to meet these needs. Natalie has a proven track record of deepening our understanding of our members and delivering personalised service, while always remembering the history of the sector we serve."

Interestingly, in May, the fund sharpened its focus on its growth capability ahead of Previtera's official appointment as chief executive.

After just three short months as head of a newly formed business development team at NGS Super, Jo Klingberg was appointed chief growth officer.

The chief growth officer is also a newly created role.

"I believe strongly there is a place for small and medium funds in Australia's superannuation landscape that are delivering value and positive outcomes for their members. Our purpose is to help our members and the world prepare for tomorrow, this drives everything we do from our fund strategy to our investment philosophy and products, to the support and services we offer our members," said Previtera.