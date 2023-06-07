Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

NGS Super names chief executive

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:44PM

Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

Her appointment followed the retirement of Laura Wright.

Previtera joined the $13 billion asset owner in 2019 and was appointed its chief risk and governance officer in 2021.

Before arriving at NGS, she spent four years at AMP as a senior manager of trustee governance and two years before that at Suncorp as manager of the office of the superannuation trustee.

Previously, she worked at Perpetual and Commonwealth Bank in similar roles.

"Natalie was a stand-out to lead NGS into our next phase, she brings unique expertise and perspective to the role with over 20 years of experience in financial services teamed with a genuine passion to continue to increase our value to members and employers as the fund for the education sector," said NGS Super chair Geoff Newcombe.

"As a fund, we understand the challenges that workers and employers in the education sector face, and we deliver low-cost, high-quality products, resources, and relationships to meet these needs. Natalie has a proven track record of deepening our understanding of our members and delivering personalised service, while always remembering the history of the sector we serve."

Interestingly, in May, the fund sharpened its focus on its growth capability ahead of Previtera's official appointment as chief executive.

After just three short months as head of a newly formed business development team at NGS Super, Jo Klingberg was appointed chief growth officer.

The chief growth officer is also a newly created role.

"I believe strongly there is a place for small and medium funds in Australia's superannuation landscape that are delivering value and positive outcomes for their members. Our purpose is to help our members and the world prepare for tomorrow, this drives everything we do from our fund strategy to our investment philosophy and products, to the support and services we offer our members," said Previtera.

Read more: NGS SuperNatalie PreviteraCommonwealth BankGeoff NewcombeJo KlingbergLaura WrightSuncorp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds must prioritise member experience: Consultant
Reserve Bank is done at 3.85%: CBA
Economic stimulus unlikely in budget: Podcast
Australian Retirement Trust names risk heads
Investors flock to term deposits over equities
Brighter Super forges ahead with SFT
AMP promotes Diana Mousina
Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth looms
NGS Super suffers cyber-attack
RBA rate rises up in the air: Economists

Editor's Choice

Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

NGS Super names chief executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:44PM
Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

SMSFs continue to fly solo

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

Cash rate hits 4.1%

KARREN VERGARA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.