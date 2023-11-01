NGS Super launches retirement savings strategy

NGS Super has launched its Easy Default offering which aims to help members manage savings while hitting retirement income objectives.

Easy Default can be established on either the NGS Income Account or the Transition to Retirement Account.

When the strategy is selected on the NGS Income Account, 12% of the member funds are invested in the cash and term deposits option, also known as the cash bucket. Meanwhile, the remaining 88% is invested in the Retire Plus option, known as the growth bucket.

NGS Super explained members receive fortnightly payments from their cash bucket, while their growth bucket remains invested in assets designed to generate long-term returns.

Before the age of 75 drawdowns are higher than the legislated minimum amount, at 6% of the member's account balance.

When the money in the cash bucket runs low, it can be topped up from the growth bucket, and members will be reminded when it is time to start thinking about topping up.

According to the fund, the offering also has flexibility for members to change their payments and investment options at any time.

Speaking to Financial Standard recently, NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera said the super fund is proud of the new offering, which she said is "absolutely designed around retirement confidence."

"So, [it's about] facing into that challenge of members being confident that in their earlier years of retirement there's enough money to spend more, and we can help them project into the future around how long their money is going to last, and design products that will help with that," she said.

Previtera acknowledged the impact of the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC), which increased scrutiny on super funds. She said it's something NGS has been across since its inception.

"For us, it was really about taking that requirement and looking at it through the lens of our own membership and what we know," she said.

She explained the fund's member base is fairly homogenous in terms of demographics.

"We're able to design a default product in retirement, that if people don't want to do anything else and want to self-serve, they can be quite confident using a product like this, which will help them manage their cash flow and give them access to advice and start to help them manage longevity risk," she said.

Just yesterday, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones stressed that, in anticipation of the millions preparing for retirement in the next decade, funds must urgently lift their game.

"For 30 years, the superannuation industry has done an excellent job of building larger and larger retirement balances for members. And funds will need to continue to do that, into the future, for their younger members," he said.

"But they will also need to help their older members start to draw down on their savings in a way that best meets their needs. In short, funds are going to need to do more. One area of important need is financial advice."

Jones explained that the Retirement Income Review found that only a quarter of those approaching retirement seek financial advice.

"That means members are making big decisions about their future without access to helpful information. And it can lead to many retirees having a lower standard of living than they otherwise could have," he said.

"The lack of advice and information around retirement incomes is clearly the biggest gap in the advice market. So, the government has committed to expanding the role that superannuation funds will play in providing personal financial advice."

He added that going forward the industry will have a unique challenge because the accumulation phase was made to be easy therefore limiting client engagement with their fund.

"The future is likely to require more meaningful interactions between the fund and their members. More informed and timely decisions. In a safe, consumer-first environment," he said.

"This is how funds will deliver income to their members for a dignified retirement."

Previtera echoed the sentiment and highlighted the importance of more customers getting access to better advice.

"Access to advice is really important, whether it's face to face, online or in some other form," she said.

Further, she explained NGS will remain focused on designing products that support members throughout retirement.

"We hear it everywhere; super funds aren't doing enough. And it's such an important space for people," she said.

"Super is difficult for people. We don't as an industry make it easy because we use a lot of really technical terms. So, to play in that retirement space, and to serve members, we've got to make it easy."