Executive Appointments
New role for Harvey Kalman

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   11:49AM

Former Equity Trustees global head of business development Harvey Kalman has joined a debt and special opportunities investment manager.

He joins Arbitrium Capital Partners as non-executive director and chair of its credit risk committee.

In July this year Kalman left his role as managing director (UK and Europe) and global head of business development Equity Trustees, after more than 25 years at the firm.

"I am very pleased to be joining Arbitrium's team of outstanding individuals, who together combine an enormous depth of experience and a sharp, specialist investing lens," Kalman said.

"As chair of the group's credit risk committee, my focus will be on assessing investments from all angles to ensure portfolios are robust and well set to achieve objectives, as well optimising operational and compliance functions," he said.

Arbitrium invests in opportunistic debt, with the view to financing mid-market assets over a three-to-five-year timeframe, with a longer distribution tail. The firm is currently raising institutional capital for its $300 million Arbitrium Credit Partners Fund which will close at the end of 2021.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Arbitrium chief operating officer and alternative investing expert Daniel Liptak commented on Kalman's appointment.

"Harvey's role in assessing and monitoring risk is critical to our risk-adjusted return focus.  We are thrilled and privileged to have his experience on board," he said.

"Our mid-market pipeline looks compelling with plenty of good, durable businesses challenged to access and retain lines of capital as economies recover and grow through COVID-19.

"These assets, which span manufacturing, aquaculture, technology, meat processing and pharmacies, are in distress, not because their models are compromised, but because they can't access desired levels of funding at the right cost or terms.  They are also open to maximising upside opportunities through seasoned and sector specialist advice and restructuring efforts."

In January, Arbitrium appointed Blake Ammit as managing director. He joined from FC Capital.

Former Tasplan chief investment officer Ian Lundy was also appointed to the firm's investment committee as an independent member.

