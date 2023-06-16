New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans

Bondi-based digital wealth management platform New Quantum has signed a business combination agreement with Canna-Global Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company in the US.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Canna-Global, New Quantum will now be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NQH."

New Quantum's primary sponsor is hedge fund Beaconsfield Capital Management (Beaconsfield Capital).

The transaction reflects an estimated proforma enterprise value of New Quantum at $1.1 billion, following its acquisition of a majority interest in Morrison Securities from Sequoia Financial Group in June.

"New Quantum's technology and platform have the potential to revolutionise the financial services industry by providing high value services at a scale only their technology makes possible," New Quantum chief executive Jong Chung said.

"When we acquired 80% of Morrison Securities, it not only confirmed our leadership position in the Australian fintech industry, but also provided us with the ballast to rapidly expand our offering in the market."

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp chief executive Gerry Combs said the firm is proud to merge with a homegrown company in Australia.

"New Quantum is a pioneer with its proprietary fintech-as-a-service technology platform," he said.

"The Nasdaq is the right home for New Quantum and is in line with its growth plans in the US."

Access to public markets will accelerate New Quantum's ability to drive growth and innovation in an industry ripe for disruption, Combs added.

Meanwhile, Beaconsfield Capital co-founder and chief investment officer Shantanu Jha said he is pleased to see New Quantum, and its redoubtable financial technology platform, earn a place on the Nasdaq.

"We continue to believe New Quantum's operating system for financial services firms, combined with the venerable financial infrastructure of the newly acquired Morrison, exemplifies the power of vertically integrated business models that can internalise the value created by the underlying technological automation," he said.

ASIC's approval for the bid implementation is expected by mid-June.