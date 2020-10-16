NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
New property fund launches
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 16 OCT 2020   12:44PM

A new property investment fund has launched, backed by the Buxton family.

Corsair Investment Management has been launched by MaxCap founding partner Michael Fowler and the Buxton family, which is responsible for property developing company Buxton Group.

Corsair will aim to build on the property development experience of the Buxton family.

Fowler will step into the chair position and former Westpac director and head of real estate Chris Moyle has been appointed chief investment officer.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Former Westpac property valuer Rob Alston has been appointed chief operating officer.

"In a complex and conservative lending market, our team's ability to identify and back strong projects is founded on deep sector experience and a track record of generating shared returns for investors," Corsair Investment Management director Stephen Buxton said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"Our aim is to provide unparalleled levels of industry knowledge and guidance to both property investors and developers. We've established a diverse team of experienced leaders from both the property and finance sectors to support borrowers seeking alternative lending options and investors looking to manage risk in a volatile market."

Fowler said he thinks COVID-19 could present an opportunity for property investors.

"Guidelines implemented by APRA over the last few years, including increased liquidity restrictions, have accelerated the recognition of non-banks as viable market lenders. The subsequent outbreak of COVID-19 has placed further constraints on traditional lenders," Fowler said.

"Even in this volatile market, CIM partners with likeminded developers and investors to back valuable projects across Australia. We hope to instil a sense of confidence in our borrowers and investors, placing them in a leading position to further build upon their local portfolio."

Read more: Corsair Investment ManagementMichael FowlerBuxton GroupChris MoyleCIMRob AlstonStephen Buxton
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Multi-boutique adds investment firms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A multi-boutique that launched earlier this year has added two new fund managers to its stable.
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
A retail superannuation fund has taken the top spot in a comprehensive member satisfaction and experience survey, bumping off AustralianSuper from the top.
APRA advises funds to review ownership structures
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
The prudential regulator has issued a letter to superannuation licensees reinforcing their obligations under the controlling stake requirements.
Chief economist update: Lowe taking interest rates lower
BENJAMIN ONG  |   10:27AM
The ABS's latest numbers may be better than market expectations but they still don't diminish the fact that Australia's labour market remains weak, leading RBA governor Philip Lowe to plan another cut.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
19
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
19-20
2020 Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
OCT
20
Super Governance Symposium 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something w69VV1jp