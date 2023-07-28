New product lead at Equip Super

New product lead at Equip SuperBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 28 JUL 2023 12:39PM
Equip Super has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a highly experienced product lead.
Reporting to Equip Super chief member officer Alexis Harrison, Anthony Angelucci has been recruited to drive Equip Super's product strategy.
Angelucci's hire is a bold move for Equip Super and follows the launch of the asset owner's refreshed brand, headlined by lower fees and improved investment options for members.
The recruit brings a background in product development, strategic planning, and commercial management that is second to none gained through his career at Mercer, AMP, AXA, Industry Fund Services and KPMG.
He joins from HUB24, where he served as general manager of product development for about 15 months.
Angelucci spent seven years at Mercer, most recently as head of product, strategy, and member experience at Mercer Super, the firm's master trust offering.
He also served as head of strategy, planning, and delivery for Mercer Financial Services, leading the team responsible for strategy development, planning, project governance, and execution.
Earlier he spent four years at AMP as head of advice and six years at AXA running platform operations.
The addition of the former Mercer heavy hitter with deep roots in superannuation comes amid mounting concerns that super funds aren't doing enough to help their members move into retirement.
The prudential regulator and corporate cop last week complained about their lack of urgency in offering robust retirement income products.
"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to lead our Product team. His knowledge will greatly strengthen our capability and enhance our offering, ensuring we provide the best possible outcomes for our members," said Harrison.
"Anthony's experience leading cross-functional teams across superannuation, wealth management, insurance, and financial planning has provided him with valuable insights, which will benefit our team, and ultimately our members and employers. His achievements showcase his exceptional capabilities, including leading teams through periods of significant change."
In FY23, Equip Super's MySuper option returned 9.83%, while its Growth Plus and Growth options were the top performers on 14% and 12.34% respectively.
