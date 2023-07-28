Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New product lead at Equip Super

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUL 2023   12:39PM

Equip Super has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a highly experienced product lead.

Reporting to Equip Super chief member officer Alexis Harrison, Anthony Angelucci has been recruited to drive Equip Super's product strategy.

Angelucci's hire is a bold move for Equip Super and follows the launch of the asset owner's refreshed brand, headlined by lower fees and improved investment options for members.

The recruit brings a background in product development, strategic planning, and commercial management that is second to none gained through his career at Mercer, AMP, AXA, Industry Fund Services and KPMG.

He joins from HUB24, where he served as general manager of product development for about 15 months.

Angelucci spent seven years at Mercer, most recently as head of product, strategy, and member experience at Mercer Super, the firm's master trust offering.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

He also served as head of strategy, planning, and delivery for Mercer Financial Services, leading the team responsible for strategy development, planning, project governance, and execution.

Earlier he spent four years at AMP as head of advice and six years at AXA running platform operations.

The addition of the former Mercer heavy hitter with deep roots in superannuation comes amid mounting concerns that super funds aren't doing enough to help their members move into retirement.

The prudential regulator and corporate cop last week complained about their lack of urgency in offering robust retirement income products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to lead our Product team. His knowledge will greatly strengthen our capability and enhance our offering, ensuring we provide the best possible outcomes for our members," said Harrison.

"Anthony's experience leading cross-functional teams across superannuation, wealth management, insurance, and financial planning has provided him with valuable insights, which will benefit our team, and ultimately our members and employers. His achievements showcase his exceptional capabilities, including leading teams through periods of significant change."

In FY23, Equip Super's MySuper option returned 9.83%, while its Growth Plus and Growth options were the top performers on 14% and 12.34% respectively.

Read more: Equip SuperAXAAlexis HarrisonAnthony AngelucciIndustry Fund ServicesKPMGMercer Financial ServicesMercer Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equip Super sets sights on being different
NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy
Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms
Mercer appoints three new directors
FAAA awards Gwen Fletcher Memorial prize
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Family offices ignoring $3.5tn time bomb: KPMG
Mercer Super to take on corporate fund

Editor's Choice

New product lead at Equip Super

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:39PM
Equip Super has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a highly experienced product lead.

NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:34PM
NGS Super is making faster-than-expected progress towards its goal of achieving a carbon neutral portfolio by 2030.

VFMC chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The chair of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation will retire at the end of the month, with an interim replacement appointed.

Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Russell Investments GoalTracker, the MySuper default option for iQ Super, Nationwide Super and Resource Super members, has posted returns up to 13.5%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.