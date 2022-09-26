New ethical investing app has launched

Australian-owned ethical investing app Kwala has launched, providing access to future-focused companies with credentials in ethics, sustainability and prudent governance.

Founders Peter Bennetto, Patrice Newell and Geoffrey Zabell developed Kwala with a mission to make ethical investing accessible, simple to use, affordable and easy to understand.

Cache Investment Management is the manager and administrator of the Kwala Fund and MCS Trustees is responsible entity and trustee.

Each investment by the Kwala Fund is assessed on its financial performance, environmental and social contribution, tax rates paid on profits, corporate governance, and future prospects, through the lens of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The fund uses negative screens to exclude a company if it carries on business in 11 different sectors, including alcohol, adult entertainment, harmful media and ocean exploitation. It is invested in Australian equities via ETFs, listed stocks, unlisted single stocks and unlisted managed funds.

End users can join via a subscription and start their investment journey with a minimum of $10, Kwala said. The subscriptions cost between $2 and $4 a month, depending on the balance.

Newell said: "When I was young, there were only a handful of linear paths to improving your wealth. Having the tools at my fingertips to not only better understand my money, but how it impacts the world around me is the kind of thing I wished for when I was 18 and starting my independent life."

Bennetto explained the tool is designed to meet the needs and priorities of the new generation.

"The Kwala app will educate its users on wealth building, while also offering an avenue for users to confidently save and invest each week, each month, growing the value of their investments in the long term," he said.

Zabell added: Kwala provides customers with the ability to understand their invested power. It is about making long term change for the betterment of the world, and your bank account."

An issued statement concluded that Kwala Fund empowers users to invest in companies with high environmental, social, health or technological attributes on the Australian and International stock exchanges.