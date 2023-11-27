New chair named for Future Generation Global

Former Business Council of Australia leader Jennifer Westacott has been named the new chair of Future Generation Global (FGG).

Westacott brings significant experience to the role, having worked as the chief executive of the Business Council of Australia for over 12 years, as well as holding several leadership positions in the NSW and Victorian governments, and worked as a senior partner at KPMG.

Since 2013, Westacott has served as a non-executive director of Wesfarmers Limited. She is the inaugural chair of the Board of Studio Schools of Australia, a patron of Mental Health Australia, the co-patron of Pride in Diversity, and a patron of the Pinnacle Foundation. She is also chancellor of Western Sydney University.

At FGG, Westacott will assume the role of acting chair Geoff Wilson, who will remain on the board as a non-independent director.

Wilson founded FGG in 2015 to offer shareholders both investment and social returns. It has since donated more than $38 million to youth mental health charities, with plans to donate $100 million by 2030.

"Westacott's successful tenure as chief executive of the Business Council of Australia and her understanding that a prosperous business community gives rise to a strong and fairer society is completely in sync with the ethos of the Future Generation Companies, Australia's first listed investment companies which deliver both investment and social returns," Wilson said.

"We are delighted to have Jennifer join us."

Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney said: "Jennifer believes in what we are doing. Her passion for business and community, her network, and her unrivalled understanding of how the public and private sectors intersect, will be invaluable as we work to promote wellbeing and prevent mental health conditions in young Australians through investment."

Meanwhile, Westacott said: "I am delighted to become part of helping achieve better mental health outcomes for young Australians. I have long argued Australia's approach to mental health needs to be more innovative."

"I believe that Future Generation Global's goal of delivering both shareholder and social returns can be achieved simultaneously and our strategy of investing in wellbeing and prevention will lead to effective and sustainable long-term outcomes."