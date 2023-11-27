Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New chair named for Future Generation Global

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   12:37PM

Former Business Council of Australia leader Jennifer Westacott has been named the new chair of Future Generation Global (FGG).

Westacott brings significant experience to the role, having worked as the chief executive of the Business Council of Australia for over 12 years, as well as holding several leadership positions in the NSW and Victorian governments, and worked as a senior partner at KPMG.

Since 2013, Westacott has served as a non-executive director of Wesfarmers Limited. She is the inaugural chair of the Board of Studio Schools of Australia, a patron of Mental Health Australia, the co-patron of Pride in Diversity, and a patron of the Pinnacle Foundation. She is also chancellor of Western Sydney University.

At FGG, Westacott will assume the role of acting chair Geoff Wilson, who will remain on the board as a non-independent director.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Wilson founded FGG in 2015 to offer shareholders both investment and social returns. It has since donated more than $38 million to youth mental health charities, with plans to donate $100 million by 2030.

"Westacott's successful tenure as chief executive of the Business Council of Australia and her understanding that a prosperous business community gives rise to a strong and fairer society is completely in sync with the ethos of the Future Generation Companies, Australia's first listed investment companies which deliver both investment and social returns," Wilson said.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We are delighted to have Jennifer join us."

Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney said: "Jennifer believes in what we are doing. Her passion for business and community, her network, and her unrivalled understanding of how the public and private sectors intersect, will be invaluable as we work to promote wellbeing and prevent mental health conditions in young Australians through investment."

Meanwhile, Westacott said: "I am delighted to become part of helping achieve better mental health outcomes for young Australians. I have long argued Australia's approach to mental health needs to be more innovative."

"I believe that Future Generation Global's goal of delivering both shareholder and social returns can be achieved simultaneously and our strategy of investing in wellbeing and prevention will lead to effective and sustainable long-term outcomes."

Read more: Business Council of AustraliaFGGFuture Generation GlobalJennifer WestacottBoard of Studio Schools of AustraliaCaroline GurneyFuture Generation CompaniesGeoff WilsonKPMGMental Health AustraliaPinnacle FoundationWesfarmers LimitedWestern Sydney University
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Robo-adviser reaches US$50bn milestone
Uniseed partners with major Aussie universities
Maple-Brown Abbott names distribution heads
Local fund managers lag global peers: FSC
AMP names super, investments lead
AIA restructures retail insurance unit
Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
OTPP, PGGM chief investment officers resign
Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief

Editor's Choice

British banker to become RBA deputy governor

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:30PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has selected Bank of England (BoE) executive Andrew Hauser as its new deputy governor and as a member of the Reserve Bank board.

Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The former J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief for Australia has taken on an executive post at UK pension fund Nest.

Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The gender pay gap has hit a new low of 21.7%, largely driven by women working in senior management positions - except chief executive roles.

Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has joined forces with Challenger to launch the next stage of its retirement income strategy in early 2024.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.